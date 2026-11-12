Lions Ink TE to New Deal Just Days After Release

The Detroit Lions waived tight end Jackson Meeks to create roster room for new safety Andre Cisco this week. But Meeks is now back with the organization.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions signed Meeks to their practice squad Wednesday.

With the exception of a few days between transactions, Meeks has been with Detroit since coming to the team as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. During that time, he has transitioned from wide receiver to tight end.

Meeks made his NFL regular season debut with the Lions last year. The tight end earned a roster spot with the team after the 2026 preseason for the first time.

In six career NFL games, Meeks has one catch for eight yards.

Lions Sign TE Jackson Meeks to Practice Squad

The second-year tight end was the unfortunate casualty for the Lions roster to make space for Cisco. Detroit acquired Cisco from the New York Jets on Monday prior to the NFL trade deadline.

But the Lions have appeared to really like Meeks and have invested into his development. Fittingly, the organization found room for him on the practice squad.

On the squad, Meeks will still be eligible to play on game day if need be. Per NFL rules, teams are permitted to promote practice squad players three times per stint during the regular season.

Meeks has dressed for four contests this season. Those were the first four games of the year. In Week 3 versus the Jets, the tight end caught his first pass on the only target he has received in his NFL career.

Meeks played 10 offensive snaps versus the Jets. He also had one snap during Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Meeks didn’t play on offense in his other two games this year.

The tight end also played 59 special teams snaps in his four contests. Last year, he lined up for five offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

Meeks transitioned to tight end this offseason by gaining 25 pounds. At the end of his college career, Meeks was a 1,000-yard receiver at Syracuse in the ACC.

Lions TE Depth Entering Week 10 vs. Patriots

Without Meeks, the Lions still have three tight ends on their active roster. Sam LaPorta leads the group with 35 catches, 399 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Veterans Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin are also on Detroit’s active roster.

On the practice squad, Meeks will join Miles Kitselman and Thomas Gordon as the team’s other two tight ends. Like Meeks, Kitselman and Gordon also began their professional careers as undrafted free agents.

Both Kitselman and Gordon have yet to make their NFL regular season debuts.

The Lions brought back Meeks on Wednesday ahead of the team’s showdown against the New England Patriots. The Lions and Patriots will meet in Munich, Germany in the league’s final European game of the 2026 campaign.

Kickoff will occur at 9:30 am ET, which is 2:30 pm local time in Munich on Sunday, November 15.