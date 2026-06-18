Former Lions Preseason Standout Addresses Offseason Position Change

College wide receiver Jackson Meeks turned into a preseason darling for the Detroit Lions last season. But it was still only enough to make the Lions practice squad.

This summer, Meeks will take another shot at earning a roster spot in Detroit. But this year, he is trying out as a tight end.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported Lions head coach Dan Campbell told Meeks at the end of last season the team wanted him to transition to tight end over the offseason. At Lions minicamp this week, the former wideout addressed how the change has been going.

“I for sure feel the difference, but I still feel like myself,” Meeks said. “The strength staff’s done a great job of getting my legs stronger, just continuing to work on full-body strength because I’m playing a new position and I’m dealing with bigger D-ends.

“You see Hutch [Aidan Hutchinson], I be messing around with Hutch, telling him that I’m ready. He knows I moved from receiver to tight end, so he kind of just giggles when he goes against me. It kind of makes me very upset, but nah, just getting used to it, man. I’m getting used to it. I’m trying to give myself the best chance.”

Lions’ Jackson Meeks Moving to Tight End

It’s pretty natural for Meeks to feel different. He is going through both a mental and physical change this offseason.

Birkett reported he gained 20 pounds this offseason through dieting and weight room training. Meeks has weighed about 230-235 pounds this spring, which is about 10 pounds more than what Campbell expected.

The extra weight will give Meeks a chance at a successful transition.

Meeks played five offensive snaps in two games for the Lions last season. He didn’t receive a target.

The former wideout also lined up for 23 special teams snaps.

During the 2025 preseason, Meeks posted 11 catches, 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games. He produced that stat line in the first three preseason contests.

Lions Tight End Depth at 2026 Minicamp

Meeks has moved to tight end with the hope of a better chance to make Detroit’s roster. But that doesn’t mean Meeks is guaranteed a spot at tight end.

The Lions still have Meeks listed as a wide receiver on their offseason roster. So not counting Meeks, Detroit has six tight ends this spring.

Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright are locks to make the roster. Injuries to those two tight ends caused Meeks to switch to tight end on the scout team late last season. But both LaPorta and Wright are back healthy.

The Lions also have Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon and Tyler Conklin on their offseason roster. Meeks will have to beat out three or all four of them to make the 53-man roster to begin the season.

Meeks began his college career at Georgia, where he was part of two national championship teams. For his final collegiate season, Meeks transferred to Syracuse to get a better receiver opportunity.

At Syracuse, he had 78 catches, 1,021 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 13 contests.