Undrafted Lions Star Tipped for Major Position Switch in 2026

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 campaign with an impressive set of wide receivers. The four-time Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown will be leading the unit alongside Jameson Williams. In addition, Dan Campbell has plenty of other options on the table from Isaac TeSlaa, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Tom Kennedy, leaving a little scope for someone like Jackson Meeks to make the starting lineup.

On that note, Meeks, who went undrafted in the 2025 Draft, is expected to move from wide receiver to a full-time tight end role, per the Lions beat writer, Mike Payton.

“I think Jackson Meeks is gonna be a tight end this year. Everything that he has been doing during the spring and at mandatory minicamp has pointed to the fact that the Lions are going to go ahead and move Jackson Meeks to tight end,” Payton said on a podcast of the A to Z Sports. “He has bulked up; it is noticeable. He has been in as a tight end at mandatory mini camp, seems like that’s what’s gonna happen. If they do that, I have got some real faith that he could be kind of a little X-factor there.”

Jackson Meeks Has Bulked Up This Offseason for the Potential Position Switch

When Jacksopn Meeks joined the Lions squad last season, he was about 218 pounds, while the former Syracuse Orange alumnus stands at 6 feet and 2 inches. However, this offseason, he has gone through a big physical change, gaining close to 20 pounds. Currently, he weighs approximately 235 pounds, which is 10 pounds higher than Campbell expected in his sophomore season.

During the recently concluded mini camp, the 23-year-old also confirmed that he has put on weight, as he is starting to adapt to a new position.

“You see, Hutch (Aidan Hutchinson), I be messing around with Hutch, telling him that I’m ready. He knows I moved from receiver to tight end, so he kind of just giggles when he goes against me.” said Meeks recently, opening up about the position change.

With the physical transformation, his biggest challenge will be to keep the wide receiver speed in route running. Furthermore, learning how his added muscles can benefit while crossing the heavyweight defensive linemen.

Jackson Meeks’ Addition Would Be a Boost to the Lions’ Tight End Room

In an injury-ridden 2025 campaign, the Lions’ tight unit was severely impacted, which played a role in their overall performance. The primary starting tight end, Sam LaPorta, had a back injury in Week 10, putting him on the Injured Reserve list.

Just two weeks after losing the starting TE, the Lions had another major blow after back-up Brock Wright was ruled out for the rest of the season following a neck injury. After losing two top tight ends, the franchise relied on other backup players and practice squad members to survive the remainder of the season.

With that, Meeks would give Dan Campbell a much-needed safety net next season if a similar circumstance is repeated, and if he makes the most of the opportunity, he could be the main backup behind LaPorta.