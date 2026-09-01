Lions’ Former UDFA Goes From Roster Battle to Significant Work

The Detroit Lions backup running back has gone from a player with 1,477 career rushing attempts to potentially two. While the team might add a running back, all indications are that second-year UDFA Jacob Saylors has now emerged as the Lions’ backup running back.

After the Lions’ preseason finale, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the team was comfortable with Saylors as their number two.

Detroit Lions Placing Isiah Pacheco on IR Opens Massive Opportunity for Jacob Saylors

Campbell made it clear that he was comfortable with the entire room as it was, but specifically with Saylors as the backup.

“I am,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m comfortable with those guys. And I just like the thought of having a guy in our system. I think that’s important. Knows our terminology, knows our guys, knows the protections. Just kind of knows it all, man. Understands our quarterback and how he thinks. I just think that’s important.”

Detroit signed Isiah Pacheco this offseason, and he was slated to be the backup all offseason. However, he suffered a knee injury and then suffered a back injury during his return. So, he will now miss the first four games of the season.

Sione Vaki is in the room, but he is hardly a running back option. The former safety made the team due to his special teams value as he transitions to a new position. He hurt his hand in training camp and did not play at all in the preseason. He is unlikely to get work.

Jabari Small made the team, but he played just six offensive snaps and four special teams snaps for the Lions. He was with Detroit last year, and they are comfortable with him, but he might be back on the practice squad soon.

Saylors outproduced Small and made the roster over him last year. Saylors outproduced Small again this year with 31 rushes for 187 yards. In the past two years, Saylors had 64 rushes for 299 yards in the preseason. Small had 19 rushes for 64 yards in that same span.

The nod will go to Saylors.

Saylors Has a Chance for Work in Week 1 With Lions

Last year, David Montgomery had 9.3 rushing attempts per game. The plan was for the Lions to start to put more on the plate for star rusher Jahmyr Gibbs. Still, Gibbs was already top 10 in touches last year, so there is only so much more they can put on his plate.

Even if they split his work in half, it would mean at least 20 carries over the first four weeks. That is significant for a player who had two rushes for 16 yards coming into the season. Still, Saylors showed in the preseason that he can come in and provide a quick spark.

The UDFA from East Tennessee State will have a chance to hold down the job. It will be telling how much the Lions trust him based on whether they make another move or not.