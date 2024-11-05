Lions Advised to Snag Former No. 1 Overall Pick to Boost Defense

The Detroit Lions suffered a massive blow to their defense when Aidan Hutchinson went down with a fractured leg, but a new report suggests help could be on the way at the trade deadline.

Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press broke down the team’s potential targets ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline, pegging former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney as a strong candidate. Ramsey noted that the Carolina Panthers have fallen to 2-7 and could be willing to sell off assets like Clowney at the deadline.

If the Panthers are willing to deal, they could find a partner in Detroit, Ramsey suggested.

Lions Could Boost Pass Rush

The Lions lost their most consistent pass rusher when Hutchinson was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys, leaving a big hole in the defensive line. Ramsey wrote that Clowney could be a logical addition for a Lions team looking to add a proven pass rusher.

“Like the Titans, the Panthers won in close fashion Sunday, but are still tied for the lead for the first overall pick in the 2025 draft with six other teams at 2-7,” Ramsey wrote. “Carolina could move defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal after 9½ sacks for the Ravens in 2023. Clowney, 31, has missed two games this year with a shoulder injury and has one sack with three tackles for loss in seven games.”

Others have already pegged Clowney as a player likely to move at the trade deadline. SI.com’s Albert Breer reported in October that the Panthers were expected to “get calls on everyone” as the deadline approaches with Clowney as a top candidate to move.

Ramsey identified some other potential targets for the Lions, including Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young, both rumored trade targets ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Lions Willing to Make a Deal

As Ramsey noted, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has expressed a desire to add more talent at the trade deadline but noted that the outcome was out of their hands.

“I don’t think it’s entirely up to us,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I can tell you we’re trying, Brad (Holmes is) trying, and we’ve looked at everything, we really have. Made a ton of calls and he’s been rolling on it, so we’ll see. We still got a little bit of time here. We’ve got till tomorrow evening, so we’ll see what happens.”

Campbell reiterated that he was confident in the team’s current defensive rotation, adding that they could look to poach some players from practice squads to fill any gaps left after the trade deadline.

The Lions could find extra motivation to fill gaps given their standing in the NFC. With a win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Lions moved to 7-1 and into first place in the conference.