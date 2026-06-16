Lions Get New Record-Setting Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Projection

With the Detroit Lions and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, it’s a matter of when, not if, he gets a new contract. The other question with his extension is how much it will be worth.

Pundits have come to a consensus this spring that Gibbs’ next deal will be record-setting. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, though, argued the Lions should pay Gibbs even more than his draft-mate and fellow running back star Bijan Robinson.

“Both superstars are poised to break the $20.6 million per year record that Saquon Barkley set following his record-chasing 2024 campaign, but their employers haven’t rushed to get a deal done,” wrote Kay.

“While each can make a strong argument to become the league’s highest-paid player at the position, Gibbs gets a slight edge for helping his Detroit Lions reach the playoffs in two of his first three seasons while Robinson has yet to guide the Atlanta Falcons into the postseason.”

Kay didn’t make a final contract prediction for Robinson. But the BR analyst projected the Lions running back to receive a 4-year, $83.5 million deal.

“Although the Lions can keep Gibbs on his rookie deal through the 2027 campaign, he should be compensated fairly for his immense contributions to Detroit’s offense with a record-breaking contract. He’s far too important to the Lions’ offensive scheme to not lock up to a long-term extension this offseason,” wrote Kay.

Gibbs has made three Pro Bowls in each of his first three seasons. In 49 NFL games, he has amassed 3,580 rushing yards with 39 touchdowns. Gibbs also has registered 181 receptions, 1,449 receiving yards and 10 additional receiving scores.

During 2024, he had 1,929 yards from scrimmage with a league-high 20 touchdowns. Gibbs followed that up with 1,839 yards from scrimmage last season. He also had 18 scores.

Projecting Next Lions Contract for RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Kay’s prediction was nearly identical to a projection from CBS Sports’ Zach Pereles on May 18. Pereles penciled the Lions running back in for a 4-year, $84 million deal.

Pereles also projected a $75 million deal for Robinson. However, that prediction was on a 3-year deal, giving Robinson a higher average annual salary than Gibbs.

Kay argued Gibbs should be the highest-paid running back in the league.

A 4-year, $83.5 million contract would pay Gibbs $20.875 million per season. That would narrowly move him in front of any running back in history.

Saquon Barkley owns the highest average annual salary for a running back at $20.6 million.

Devon Achane signed a 4-year, $64 million extension with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. That’s the highest total value contract for a running back in the NFL.

It’s quite possible that Gibbs could receive the highest total value while Robinson earns the highest average annual salary. But Kay seemed to suggest, because of his postseason success with the Lions, Gibbs might own both titles after the two backs get their new deals.

Gibbs Rookie Deal With Lions Doesn’t Expire Until 2028

As Kay mentioned, the Lions don’t appear to be in a rush to ink the running back to a new deal. They don’t have to be after they exercised Gibbs’ fifth-year option.

That keeps the running back under contract through 2027. He isn’t scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent until March 2028.

Therefore, the Lions have time to work out a contract agreement.

Furthermore, Gibbs’ fifth-year option is worth $14.293 million. He will receive more on an extension.

Therefore, there’s not really a benefit to the Lions inking Gibbs to an extension early. The team is likely to let the process play out.

A contract will eventually come, perhaps even this summer. When it does, it will be expensive. But there isn’t an exact timeline on when the deal could be completed.