Stephen A. Smith Sends Lions Blunt Jahmyr Gibbs Message After Bijan Robinson Deal

The Detroit Lions‘ Jahmyr Gibbs and the Atlanta Falcons‘ Bijan Robinson have been right in the center of the contract extension race for the past couple of weeks, shaking up the NFL’s running back market. Both RBs have stayed away from the physical drills in their training camps, waiting for big contract extensions.

Tuesday morning was the moment everything fell into place for the Falcons star, as he finally signed a massive contract extension of $75 million for three years, which will pay him $25 million a year, making him the most expensive running back in NFL history. Now, as Gibbs awaits his turn, ESPN’s Stephen A.Smith calls out the Lions about the three-time Pro Bowler’s current contract situation.

“The Detroit Lions. Who the hell do you think you are? you. Who the hell do y’all think y’all are? Do you understand who the hell Jahmyr Gibbs is?” questioned Smith, calling out the NFC North franchise. “That brother’s a stud. You see that all-world player? You see that playmaker? What I understand is that the Lions came up short. It damn sure it wasn’t his fault. As a matter of fact, he kept them relevant. He was the reason you actually sat on the outside looking in, wondering whether or not the Detroit Lions were going to make the playoffs. This is a team that you might have to watch out for because of that game-breaker right there. Why the hell is he waiting for his money?”

“You see what Jahmyr Gibbs brings to the table. Okay. Listen, the bottom line is you got to take care of this, brother. You got to make sure that your game breaker, your game changer, your all-world player is shown the level of appreciation that he deserves.” Smith added.

Bijan Robinson’s Record Deal Sets the Stage for Jahmyr Gibbs’ Next Contract

Before Bijan Robinson’s new deal was announced this morning, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Saquon Barkley was the top-earning RB in the league with $20.6 million annually — a contract he signed in March, 2025. With the Falcons star’s new deal, he is set to earn $4.6 million more than the Eagles star, making it a huge win for the running backs in the league.

Before Robinson landed his new contract, Barkley was the lone running back in the league getting paid over $20 million a season. It is certainly a strong sign for Jahmyr Gibbs, who is anticipated to ink his new contract in the same range. But the big question is now when.

Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Jahmyr Gibbs After Bijan Robinson’s New Contract

The Lions squad has been gearing up for the next season in the training camp for nearly a week, but Jahmyr Gibbs has been a notable absence. Even though he has been present on the sidelines, he is yet to join the physical work on the field.

As the news of Bijan Robinson’s news broke this morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked whether it would directly impact the ongoing contract negotiations with Jahmyr Gibbs.

“It’s certainly not gonna hurt. It’s not gonna hurt. But we’ll see,” said Campbell.

The head coach also insisted that he is ‘anxious’ to have the star running back in the training camp drills. With just over a week left until the Lions’ first pre-season game of the season, Gibbs’ absence continues to raise concern in Campbell’s offensive scheme.