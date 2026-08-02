Lions Get Huge Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Development

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been doing his version of a hold-in at training camp. He passed the physical and conditioning test, but he has not even stepped foot on a practice field as he awaits a new contract. It appears everyone in the organization is aware of this, and there is no push for him to return anytime soon.

So, that is why it was big news to see Gibbs back on the practice field at Sunday’s session. Gibbs did not practice, but his presence was the first time that he has been around for any practice since training camp started.

While a contract might not be done yet, it is easy to assume that there has been progress based on Gibbs’ progress at training camp.

Detroit Lions See Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Return To Training Camp

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this week that the two had not made significant progress on contract extensions. That is why the two sides are so far apart. However, he also noted that if Gibbs did show up, a deal could be close, or there could at least be progress on those talks.

Gibbs not fully practicing means that a deal is not done yet. However, Gibbs flashing his face on the field could show that there has been enough progress that he is starting to get his mind towards getting back on the field.

If the two can make progress on an extension in the next week, a deal could be done soon. That would be a great timeline for the Lions and Gibbs

Lions and Gibbs Remain in Contract Discussions

The two factors holding things up right now are Bijan Robinson and the running back market. Robinson is going to get a contract this offseason as well. He has slightly better production than Gibbs, although Gibbs is more explosive.

So, how the two compare in their deals will be important. The Lions do not want to overpay Gibbs, and Gibbs does not want to look like Robinson did a much better job than him. So, the two sides are walking a tight line.

More than that, Saquon Barkley is currently the highest-paid running back in the NFL. However, he is 29 years old, and that was not his first contract after his rookie deal. Both Gibbs and Robinson are 24 years old. So, while both of them are expected to top Barkley, the two of them should be looking at Barkley and his age, as well as their similar production, and assume that there would be a gap between them and Barkley.

The Lions understand his value will be higher than what Barkley got, but they also do not want to blow up the running back market for future spending at the position.

They are both going to be the top two highest-paid players at their position. Which one gets paid more, and how much better the deal looks than Barkley’s are going to be the two key talking points.