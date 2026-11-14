Cowboys Announce Adding Former Lions Starting TE

Former Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell has played two games this season for the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 10, though, the veteran will join the Cowboys active roster for the first time.

Dallascowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish reported Saturday the team signed Mitchell to the active roster as part of a slew of roster moves before Week 10. Dallas signed Mitchell to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad.

The Lions selected Mitchell on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The tight end appeared in 30 games for Detroit, starting one of them during the 2023 campaign.

This season, Mitchell has appeared in two games as a practice squad elevation for the Cowboys. He has yet to catch a pass.

Cowboys Sign Ex-Lions TE James Mitchell

The Lions selected Mitchell at No. 177 overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The tight end made his NFL debut during Week 4 of his rookie campaign.

Mitchell caught all 11 of his targets as a rookie for 113 yards. Those remain career bests for the tight end, who also scored a touchdown as a first-year player.

Mitchell started his lone game with the Lions during Week 18 of the 2023 campaign. He caught one pass for 24 yards in that contest.

After three seasons with the Lions, Mitchell played with the Carolina Panthers last season. He appeared in five contests with the Panthers.

In his pair of games with the Cowboys this fall, Mitchell has played 41 offensive snaps. He’s also lined up for 21 special teams snaps.

Over his five-year NFL career, Mitchell has caught all 16 of his targets. Mitchell doesn’t have a target yet with the Cowboys.

Perhaps he will get an opportunity Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys ruled out Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson for the contest.