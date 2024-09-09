Lions WR Jameson Williams Makes Bold Prediction After Career-Best Game

Jameson Williams Expects ‘A Lot More’ After Breakout Game

Williams said his big performance in the season opener wasn’t a surprise to him but rather the culmination of the hard work he had put in during the offseason. The speedy receiver predicted there would be a lot more performances like that to come.

“This is just Game 1,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Like I said, I put in a lot of work. I expected to have a big game. Me personally, I expect to have a big game, I guess, it’s just big to the world just cause it’s my first one. But I plan to have a lot more. I don’t plan on this being my best game of my career. I plan on this just being a start of me being me.”

The Jameson Williams breakout has OFFICIALLY arrived in Detroit 5 Receptions

134 Total Yards

24.2 Yards per Catch

1 Touchdown

26-20 W to spoil Rams “Revenge Tour” The rest of the NFL is not ready for a polished Jamo 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mE6wgDhvZf — dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) September 9, 2024

The breakout game was a long time in the making for Williams, who missed the majority of his rookie season while rehabbing a torn ACL and was suspended for the first four games of his second season due to a violation of the league’s gambling rules. Williams got off to a slow start in 2023 but came on late, scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championships game.

Dan Campbell Praises Breakout Game

Head coach Dan Campbell had already shared praise for the growth Williams showed through the offseason, calling him the team’s most improved player in May.

After Sunday’s overtime win, Campbell said Williams matched the expectations he had for the third-year player.