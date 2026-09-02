ESPN Insider Projects Major Shakeup in Lions WR Pecking Order

Almost everyone, from fans to media and fantasy football managers, would be surprised if Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams finished with more yards than Amon-Ra St. Brown, assuming the two are both healthy. However, ESPN Insider Dan Graziano does not think this is too crazy.

He called it a bold prediction, but said that fans should not be surprised if Williams led the Lions in receiving.

“No disrespect to Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the most consistent pass catchers in the entire league,” wrote Graziano. “But I think this Lions offense is going to hum this season, and Williams is the player poised to take the biggest leap.”

Graziano notes that Williams has been growing more as a player. That, combined with a new offensive coordinator and a schedule that sets up for scoring, could lead to the former first-round pick being the best on the team.

“For a few years now, the coaching staff has been pushing Williams to expand his route repertoire and contribute as more than just a deep threat,” wrote Graziano. “And in Drew Petzing’s offense, Williams could be poised to do just that. The Lions’ schedule of opposing defenses sets up well for Williams, and if he proves himself to be a trustworthy target for Jared Goff, he could be in for a career year.”

Williams has seen his yards increase every year that he has been in the NFL. From 2024 to 2025, he went from 1,001 yards to 1,117.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Gets Massive Prediction

This projection comes after quarterback Jared Goff admitted that Williams was one of the favorite teammates he has ever had. Goff noted that the progression and improvement in his play was the biggest reason he felt that way.

“The most rewarding teammate journey I’ve ever been a part of,” Goff said emphatically. “To watch him, learn how to work, and how to put the time in.”

Williams always had the talent, which is why he went in the first round. However, an injury, suspension, and other questions during his first two seasons held him back. Things started to click for him in his third NFL year, and last year he started to grow into the player the Lions see.

Goff and Graziano only expect him to produce more.

Williams is Close to Catching Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is still the top Lions pass catcher, though. Williams has a career-high of 1,117 yards. St. Brown is entering his sixth year in the NFL and only has one season where he produced fewer yards than that. That was his rookie year, when he put up 912 yards.

Since then, he has hit 1,161 yards, 1,515, 1,263, and 1,401 yards. Last year, he had 172 targets, while Williams had just 102. Still, St. Brown averages 8.4 yards per target and was 8.1 last year. Williams averages 10.3 yards per target and was at 11 yards per target last year.

So, Williams can close the gap in a major way in yardage by only getting a few more targets. We will see if he can cut into St. Brown more this year.