Insider Shares Encouraging Update on Lions WR After Struggles

Jameson Williams had a slow start to his career with the Detroit Lions, missing the majority of his first season while recovering from a major injury and coming on slowly after a suspension in his second season.

But the former first-round pick is showing signs of steady improvement through the team’s early summer practices, an insider shares. Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that the speedy receiver appears to be expanding his range and adding new elements to his game.

“Williams looked much more comfortable this spring and was making catches all over the field, not just the deep ball, though he made plenty of those plays too,” Twentyman wrote.

After struggling early in his career, Williams could be on track for a more significant role in 2024, Twentyman wrote.

Jameson Williams ‘Prime Candidate’ for Bigger Role

The Lions lost last year’s No. 2 wide receiver when Josh Reynolds left in free agency, but Twentyman predicted that Williams could be ready to move into the role. Williams has already proven a strong deep threat but will need to show more consistency in the intermediate range, Twentyman wrote.

“Reynolds’ 64 targets are set to go elsewhere in 2024 and Williams is a prime candidate to see a significant uptick heading into his third season,” Twentyman wrote. “The Lions will miss Reynolds’ reliability and that’s what Williams has to prove he can provide. We all know he’s a big play waiting to happen, but being someone Jared Goff can count on to make a tough, contested catch over the middle of the field on third down in a tight window is just as important.”

After a rookie season where he made just one catch — a 41-yard touchdown — while recovering from a torn ACL, Williams hit another setback the next offseason when he was suspended for violating the league’s rules against gambling. After his original six-game suspension was cut down to four games, Williams was slow in adjusting but came on late in 2023.

Williams made 11 receptions for 159 yards over his final three games of the season then had a big impact in the playoffs. He had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown and added a 42-yard rushing touchdown in the NFC Championship game.

Third-Year Receiver Under Pressure

Williams could face some big pressure to build on the promise he showed at the end of last season. Pro Football Focus analysts Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman named him the team’s “X-factor” for the 2024 season, noting that he will be expected to add a strong receiving option alongside star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Their first-round pick from 2022 Jameson Williams has shown flashes of being able to be a playmaker in the league, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together for extended periods of time,” the analysts wrote. “He’s entering Year 3, so time is running out for him to become the impact player the Lions thought he would be when they traded up for him. However, if he reaches his potential, this already potent Lions offense could become unstoppable.”