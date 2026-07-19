ESPN Sr. Writer Sends Surprising Message About Lions’ $80M WR

If the Detroit Lions tried to trade wide receiver Jameson Williams, they would not get as much as expected back in return. Williams is not worth a first-round pick, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

Barnwell went through every team and deciphered who was worth more than one first-round pick and who was worth a first-round pick. Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson would be worth more than two first-round picks. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were worth at least one first-round pick, and more. Even Jared Goff, Blake Miller, and Jack Campbell were given first-round pick value.

The rest of the roster did not get the same respect. Jameson Williams was grouped with Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta, Kerby Joseph, and Tyleik Williams. These were the players that Barnwell considered, but noted that they missed the cut for first-round status.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Deemed Unworthy of First Round Pick

The debate could be stronger if a few other receivers were not considered worthy of first-round picks. Notable names that made the cut for first-round pick value included Zay Flowers, Brian Thomas Jr., Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, and Tee Higgins.

Thomas and Odunze have only been in the NFL for two seasons, so perhaps their age is still playing to their advantage. Still, Williams is only one year older than them. When comparing this group to Williams over the past two seasons, Williams comes away looking favorable.

Williams has 123 catches for 2,118 yards and 14 touchdowns. Flowers had 160 catches and 2,270 yards, but only nine touchdowns. He is also one of the receivers older than Williams. Brian Thomas has 135 catches, but just 1,989 yards. Higgins has 132 catches, but just 1,757 yards. Addison only has 1,485 yards, while Odunze is at 1,395.

It is hard to find many areas where any of these receivers clear Williams. If all five of the other receivers are worthy of that value, Williams should be in the same discussion.

Jameson Williams is Still Ascending With Lions in 2026

Williams had a rocky start to his career, which is probably why his reputation is below that of those pass catchers. Still, he got hurt and suspended during his first two years. It is hard to be too disappointed with 395 yards in two years with just 18 games played over that time.

In a make-or-break season, Williams posted 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He was even better in 2025. While the offense had questions under John Morton, Williams continued to ascend. He had 102 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams already signed an extension with the Lions for $80M over three years. He signed through the 2029 season. So, the team is clearly invested in him and trusts that the questions in his first two years are not going to be a problem.

It would be interesting to see what Barnwell sees as the difference between some of the receivers that did make the list and Williams. It will be a big fifth season in the NFL for Williams as the Lions have another new offensive scheme.