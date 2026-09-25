ESPN Insider Sends Strong Message on Lions $80M WR

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has just six catches for 78 yards through two weeks of the 2026 season. Williams has seen his stats progress every year in his NFL career, and there were a lot of signs that he would have a career year. So, the slow start has been surprising.

However, Eric Woodyard of ESPN is not concerned yet. He notes that quarterback Jared Goff is not concerned with Williams, and that is enough for him to believe the slow start is a mirage.

“Mirage,” Woodyard wrote when discussing if the slow start was real or a mirage. “Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, there were high expectations for Williams entering 2026 as WR2. However, Williams has just six receptions for 78 yards under first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Williams has been targeted 13 times and hasn’t been able to make much of an impact through the first two weeks. But quarterback Jared Goff maintains faith in Williams, as the wide receiver should certainly get back on track. “I’m not worried about him in the slightest, and I got to be a little bit better for him too,” Goff said after Detroit’s Week 1 win.

His 13th-target total ranks 30th among wide receivers in the NFL. If Goff is going to continue to give him chances, the odds are that he is going to perform soon.

Detroit Lions Need More From Jameson Williams

Williams started his career on rocky ground. He suffered a season-ending injury in his rookie year and was suspended to start his second season in the NFL. He had 41 yards as a rookie and 354 in his second season.

Things started to turn around by his third NFL season. He produced 58 catches for just over 1,000 yards. He produced even more in his second season. Williams posted 65 catches for 1,117 yards last year.

The Lions extended Williams this offseason. He signed a three-year, $80M deal, showing that the team had faith in what he can do. The belief is there, the chances are there, but he has not produced yet.

Williams Has Been Disappointing to Start Season

Williams had nine targets in the Lions’ first game. However, drops, missed chances, and even a fumble on an end-around exchange left him with a poor game. His quarterback took some of the blame for the issues in the week. 1

Still, Williams saw fewer chances in Week 2. The Lions trailed the entire game, and Goff had to resort to a heavy pass offense.

He is averaging 0.96 yards per route run. That is the 43rd best out of 51 receivers with at least 10 targets.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown have been two of the biggest performers in the NFL so far. However, Williams has not been able to join them. The assumption is that Williams will turn things around due to his track record. Time will tell if he can.