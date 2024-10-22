Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams could be headed to his second NFL suspension in the last two seasons.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported on Oct. 21 that the speedy wide receiver is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Though there were not yet details about what led to the ban, Williams appeared to confirm his suspension in comments to ESPN.

Williams told the outlet that he was disappointed but had “no choice but to take it on the chin.”