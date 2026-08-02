Lions Star Sends Strong Message to Team on Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is in the midst of contract discussions with the team. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who signed a big extension with the team last year, knows how some of those talks can go. However, while he does not feel he has advice for Gibbs, his advice for the team in this matter is to get the deal done.

Williams signed a three-year $80M deal. While that deal was major, it was not at the top of his position, which is what Gibbs is searching for. That is what makes his situation a little more unique for Gibbs.

Jameson Williams Advocates for Detroit Lions to Extend Jahmyr Gibbs

Williams told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he talked to Gibbs and that the star running back is focusing on staying in shape and being ready to hit the field once the deal gets done. He also took the time to make a case for Gibbs getting extended.

“He got his head clear,” said Williams. “Hopefully we get that done because he is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, no matter what team, so he is a huge help to us.”

Williams expanded on what he means to the Lions offense after practice.

“When O gets on the field, it game changing, because, like, to me, he is unstoppable, because, like, if he gets through the line of scrimmage, he goes 70.”

Gibbs was fourth in the NFL in breakaway yards, which is the total number of yards after a 20-yard run, per PFF. He also was second in the NFL in the percent of his runs that end up as breakaway runs. He was second in the NFL in that regard.

Gibbs is Currently Holding In At Lions Training Camp

As things stand, Gibbs is holding in at Lions training camp. He had finally shown up on the practice field, but he has not had actual work on the practice field. The thought is that once a deal gets done, he will return to the field.

Earlier in the week, Rappaport reported that the two sides were not particularly close to a deal yet. However, seeing Gibbs on the practice field raised optimism that some momentum is heading towards a deal.

The timing of the deal will be tricky, which is why he has not gotten anything done yet. They have to worry about Bijan Robinson, who is also expected to top the market at the same position. Gibbs does not want to come in far under, and the Lions do not want to come in far over the deal that Robinson gets.

So, both sides are playing it patiently. The current leader in average annual salary at running back is Saquon Barkley at $20M per year. However, Barkley is 29 years old, while these two are 24 years old. The difference in age not only means he should get topped in salary, but it means that these two should see a notable bump from what Barkley got. So, the timing of the deal is a bit delayed as the small mechanics are ironed out.