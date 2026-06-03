Jared Goff Speaks out on New Lions Offensive Lineman at Offseason Workouts

Center Cade Mays hasn’t spent a lot of time with the Detroit Lions yet. But he’s already left an impression on his new head coach, Dan Campbell, and quarterback, Jared Goff.

At offseason workouts, Goff offered significant praise for the team’s entire offensive line. But the signal-caller specifically singled out Mays for his impressive OTA performance in May.

“He has done a hell of a job so far,” Goff told reporters on May 29. “It’s not an easy offense to just step into and lead the charge in some ways up front.”

Goff also said this of the entire offensive line: “Those guys are doing a good job coming together. It has been fun to watch them.”

The Lions signed Mays to a 3-year, $25 million contract this offseason. He will replace Graham Glasgow at center. The team released Glasgow at the beginning of March.

Jared Goff Addresses How He Will Build Chemistry With Cade Mays

One of major takeaway points from Campbell’s May 29 press conference was how early it is in the 2026 campaign. With that in mind, it’s important not to overreact too strongly, one way or another, to how a player or position group is looking.

Goff reiterated that theme in his own way. The quarterback stressed he hasn’t been able to build a lot of chemistry with his new offensive line yet this offseason.

But Goff intends to. First and foremost, he plans to develop a strong relationship with his new starting center.

“We have not had much time yet, but we will [build a rapport]. We will do some dinner with the O-line and whatnot,” said Goff. “I intend to be intentional about building that relationship with him.

“He is such an easy guy to get along with.”

Mays is one of two new starters Goff and the Lions will likely have along their offensive line this fall. Pundits project rookie Blake Miller to start at right tackle.

Meanwhile, former right tackle Penei Sewell is flipping sides to left tackle.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Raves About Mays at OTAs

Goff feeling comfortable with his center is most important. But Lions fans should feel even better about the Mays addition with what Campbell also said about the center.

The Lions head coach strongly suggested on May 29 the center has fit right into the team’s offense.

“It’s early, but Cade [Mays] man, he’s a good-looking dude, man. He’s a big man, he’s built right, moves pretty good,” said Campbell to reporters. “And now it’s just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that.

“But I like Cade man, he’s a good fit for us. He’s a good fit for us.”

Mays is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers playing guard and center. The Panthers selected Mays at No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mays played guard in his first two years. He transitioned to only center before the 2024 campaign. For the Panthers, Mays started 20 games at center the past two seasons.