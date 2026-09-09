Jared Goff Opens up on Lions Offensive Line Before Season Opener

The Detroit Lions will begin the 2026 NFL regular season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. In the matchup, the Lions will debut their new-look offensive line.

The group will feature a rookie tackle and an All-Pro tackle flipped to a new side. It will also have e a new starting center and a potential rotation at left guard.

Detroit planned for some of that to occur but not all of it. Regardless of a few surprises, though, quarterback Jared Goff shared his confidence in the group while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

“In the last week of training camp, you really felt it coming together with Juice [Scruggs], leading the show there. I know there’s still some things going on at left guard, but [Tate Ratledge], Blake [Miller], and Penei [Sewell] have been as steady as anything. And then the guys who are competing at left guard have been great too,” said Goff.

“So, it’s still a work in progress as far as the gelling comes, but the last week of training camp was really good, and I thought the stuff they put on tape in the preseason was really good.”

Sunday will be the first time Goff plays with the new offensive line during a game. The quarterback didn’t play at all during the 2026 preseason.

Jared Goff Addresses Lions New Offensive Line Entering 2026

Getty Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed the status of the offensive line entering the 2026 NFL regular season.

The offensive line will certainly be a storyline for the Lions, particularly early in the 2026 campaign. The team had an elite offensive front in 2023 and 2024 when it earned playoff appearances. During 2024, the Lions had a dominating offensive line on their way to a 15-2 record.

But the Lions struggled to replace center Frank Ragnow last season. Other linemen regressed slightly, and the overall chemistry of the group just wasn’t the same.

Detroit made significant changes to try and get back to the unit’s pre-2025 level. It moved its best tackle, Penei Sewell, to the left side and drafted Blake Miller in the first round. Miller is set to start at right tackle.

The Lions signed center Cade Mays in NFL free agency, but Mays is out with a broken wrist. Fellow free agent signee Juice Scruggs is preparing to start at center.

Never one to speak badly of the men in front of him, Goff offered his support for his line prior to the season opener. The quarterback, though, appears to understand that it won’t be perfect immediately, and is attempting to support the group how he can.

“I don’t know if I’m involved int he chemistry of them. I think I’m involved in making sure that I’m making things as easy as possible on them,” added Goff. “Certainly, if there are rotations happening throughout the week and throughout training camp, how can I make sure that it’s seamless communication no matter who’s in there?

“That’s probably my best way to help them.”

Detroit’s Remaining Question at Left Guard

Getty Will offensive lineman Christian Mahogany start at left guard for the Detroit Lions in Week 1?

Third-year lineman Christian Mahogany and 28-year-old Ben Bartch have competed to start at left guard for the Lions this season. But regardless of who starts, both could play significant snaps in Week 1.

That’s what head coach Dan Campbell suggested Tuesday.

“Today, they’re going to split. I see them splitting on Thursday,” Campbell said to the media. “I see them splitting on Friday, and then if nothing’s been decided by then, maybe they both play.”

Campbell could be engaging in a little bit of gamesmanship. There’s no advantage to him naming a starter if he doesn’t have to.

Then again, the Saints probably don’t gain much knowing who will start at left guard for Detroit in Week 1. More than likely, Campbell was being truthful to the media Tuesday, and it’s possible both Bartch and Mahogany play.

That’s just one of several storylines along the Lions offensive front entering the season opener.