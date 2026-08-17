Jared Goff Names One Lions Star Who Reminds Him of Rams Icon Aaron Donald

During his time in Los Angeles, Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared the locker room with the legendary eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald, giving him the firsthand experience of what it was like to play alongside one of the most dominant defensive stars in NFL history. The 35-year-old called it a career in 2023, but a rumored return to potentially suiting up for the two-time Super Bowl champions has recently put a spotlight on him yet again.

On that note, Jared Goff was asked about his former teammate on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, where he showered the ten-time Pro-Bowler with praise, while also drawing a comparison with the Lions’ wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“He’s a great player, great leader, works as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. Honestly reminds me a lot of(Amon-Ra)St. Brown,” Goff said on a recent episode of the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “The way they operate off the field and on the field is like a switch turns when they cross the lines. Don’t care if it is a high schooler across from him or an All-Pro; he is going to beat their a**. That’s how it felt with Aaron every day, and I learned a lot from him.”

Jared Goff thought his days of having to play Aaron Donald were over… now he’s not so sure 😂 https://t.co/KKxFpWlcij pic.twitter.com/TwqmM6GMMH — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) August 16, 2026

Jared Goff Sees the Same Relentless Work Ethic in Amon-Ra St. Brown

Even though Donald and Brown play in distinct positions representing two different teams, they share similar traits, per Goff. The former Rams star was considered one of the hardest workers on and off the field, always looking to improve his game. Even today, when he has been retired for three years, he is in great shape and still might have enough in the tank to go toe-to-toe with the league’s best, which is why there is a growing buzz around his potential comeback to football.

Likewise, the Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown shows the same dedication, which Goff has seen after sharing the locker room with him for the past five seasons. The 26-year-old currently ranks among the best receivers in the league, showing impressive consistency each season, which is why he is a four-time Pro Bowler, earning them in the past four seasons. He has recorded over 1000 receiving yards in each campaign since 2022.

That comparison certainly has a lot of weight, considering Goff spent five seasons alongside both players.

Goff and Donald’s Best Rams Season Together Came in 2018

Aaron Donald started his NFL career with the Rams in 2014, and Jared Goff joined the franchise just two seasons later. The 31-year-old stayed in Los Angeles until the end of 2020, when a quarterback swap in 2021 pushed the former Lions star Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Goff to the Lions. So, Goff and Donald were teammates from 2016 to 2020.

During their time together, the duo led their offense and defense successfully, with their pinnacle coming in 2018. While the signal-caller registered a career-best 4,688 passing yards that season, which has yet to be broken by him, the pass rusher racked up his career-best 20.5 sacks, leading the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, where they lost to the New England Patriots. The DE, however, won the Lombardi Trophy in 2021.