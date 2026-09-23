NFL Trade Proposal Ships Lions All-Pro Safety Amid Kerby Joseph Uncertainty

The Detroit Lions have made acquisitions in the secondary to try and help the team’s pass defense ahead of Week 3. But on Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a much more significant upgrade.

On his Week 3 NFL trade block big board, Knox named the Lions one of two potential suitors for Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates.

“Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is another impending 2027 free agent who could become a prime trade chip if his team continues to struggle,” Knox wrote. “The Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in football over the first two weeks, though instability at quarterback has played a large role in that…

“If Penix cannot right the proverbial ship, though, Atlanta may start selling off veterans in preparation for the 2027 draft.”

Knox projected Bates’s trade value as a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

Bates has made second-team All-Pro with two different teams — the Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Last season, he made second-team All-Pro for a third time, posting 98 combined tackles with six pass defenses and three interceptions.

Bates would offer the Lions a high-caliber starting safety with the team still waiting for Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph to return. This week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated Branch will return before Joseph, which has sparked more concern among Lions fans that Joseph won’t return at all this season.