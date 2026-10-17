Lions Rookie Could See Bigger Role After Bye Week

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder has not gotten off to a hot start to his rookie season. However, after the Week 6 bye, Rolder had a chance to reset and could come out playing a lot more to close out the year.

Veteran linebacker Devin White suffered a serious injury and will be out for at least a few weeks. That, combined with the continued health of Rolder, could lead to more snaps, according to Christian Booher of Sports Illustrated.

“With the injury to White, more snaps could be heading Rolder’s way in the coming weeks,” wrote Booher. “There are pros and cons to the team giving him a bigger workload in the coming weeks, with what could be a defining stretch ahead with games at home against the Packers and Vikings out of the bye week.”

Rolder has played seven defensive snaps so far this year.

Detroit Lions Could Play Jimmy Rolder More After Bye Week

The 118th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp. That is part of the reason why the Lions decided to sign Devin White. Rolder was out to start the year and did not return until Week 3.

He played 15 special teams snaps in Week 3. Then, he played seven defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps the following week. However, he did not build on that. The Lions made Devin White inactive in Week 4.

Campbell said that he was happy with the debut of the rookie.

“I think Rolder on special teams did a nice job for somebody that has never played in the NFL in a real game to cut it loose; that was impressive,” said Campbell on Rolder’s debut. “Now it has to stay that way; he has to do it again.”

However, after Rolder debuted, the Lions made White active once again in Week 5, and he played in 16 snaps. However, now the team does not have the option between White and Rolder. They are going to have to give Rolder the snaps.

Lions Have to Play Rolder More

The good news is that a fourth-round rookie is going to see more chances to develop. Rolder was able to get some NFL work, then take a step back with the bye week. Now, he can mentally catch up, and we should see a better version of the rookie in the coming weeks.

On the same end, he was not able to edge out White yet, and White has not been a great asset. Detroit still has Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes as their every-down linebackers. They would like Rolder to cut into the work of Malcolm Rodriguez. However, they could end up putting more on Rodriguez’s plate as a result.

This is a defense that cannot afford a bad day from a rookie linebacker right now. Rolder will continue to have his role on special teams, but how much he evolves on defense will be up in the air coming out of the bye.