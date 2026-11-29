With the Detroit Lions missing both Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum in their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, the initial thought would have been that second-year edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein could be in for a bigger role to close out the year.

However, the fan favorite has not lived up to expectations, and right now the coaches are not trusting him with more snaps.

Detroit Lions Do Not Trust Ahmed Hassanein

The Lions called up the former sixth-round pick from the practice squad when Aidan Hutchinson was placed on the IR. Hassanein was a training camp darling and was becoming a fan favorite. So, the long-awaited arrival was anticipated.

However, Hassanein played 12 snaps in his NFL debut. He was behind Derrick Moore and D.J. Wonnum. He split snaps with Tyler Lacy.

Wonnum had a back injury in Week 12 and missed the game. This looked like a chance for Hassanein to get legitimate playing time. Instead, they called up Anthony Lucas from the practice squad.

Lucas filled in for Wonnum and played a career-high 45 snaps. Hassanein remained in the role, splitting time with Lacy. In Week 12, he played even less than Lacy did. He has just one snap on special teams over these two weeks as well. So, they are not keeping him in the reserve role because they like his ability there.

They started Lucas over Hassanein because they liked what the rookie UDFA brought to the table more than the fan favorite former sixth-round pick.

Wonnum is expected to be back next week. The Lions will not have a roster spot for Lucas. However, with Wonnum and Moore, it will continue to be five to ten snaps per game for Hassanein.

Lions Do Not Trust Hassanein Yet

Hassanein was a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he was placed on the IR before he even hit training camp in his rookie season. He came back in his second NFL season and started to make some noise in training camp.

Beyond that, he had a pretty special preseason, recording 9 pressures and 2 sacks on 63 total snaps and 44 pass-rush snaps, according to PFF. Still, he did not make the initial roster. With the injuries, he has started to see more work.

The Lions could be easing him in. Still, it is concerning that Lucas simply jumped him. They like Hassanein better as a depth lineman because he can move up and down the line.

However, the pass rusher they want is Lucas. The Lions are at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.