Lions Trade Pitch Nets $22 Million QB From NFC Rival as Jared Goff Backup

The Detroit Lions have only two quarterbacks on the roster following NFL cutdown day over the weekend, which opens up the possibility the team might add a signal-caller via the waiver wire, free agency or a trade.

Detroit kept Joshua Dobbs behind starter Jared Goff after inking Dobbs quickly in the aftermath of Teddy Bridgewater’s decision to retire earlier this month. The team gave undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer the ax on Sunday, August 30 with hopes of bringing him back to the practice squad, even though Altmyer generally got more work than Dobbs with the second-team during training camp.

“The Lions are waiving rookie QB Luke Altmyer, per source,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported via X. “Detroit wants Altmyer back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. But veteran Josh Dobbs will back up Jared Goff.”

If Detroit can get Altmyer back on the practice squad, that may be all the team feels it needs at the QB position before the regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints two weeks from now. However, there are other options available.

One possibilitiy is Will Levis via the waiver wire, or free agency if he goes unclaimed, after the Tennessee Titans cut the 27 year old and former No. 33 overall pick out of Kentucky on Sunday.

A second potential option is a trade for Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy, who remains one of four signal-callers on his team’s roster following the Vikings’ initial push to 53 players.

JJ McCarthy Plummeted From Vikings’ QB1 to Potentially 3rd-String This Offseason, in Part Due to Injuries

McCarthy suffered an ankle injury during a bad outing in Minnesota’s second game of the preseason, which forced him to the sidelines for the Vikings’ final outing of August against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

In two years in the league, the former No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft has appeared in just 10 games (6-4), throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 TDs and 12 INTs at a completion rate 57.6 percent. He has also rushed the football for 181 yards and four scores.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. A high-ankle sprain, concussion and hairline fracture in his throwing hand cost him seven contests in 2025.

All that said, McCarthy is a recent national champion QB with Michigan and an even more recent first-round draft pick. He lost his starting job to a two-time Pro Bowler in Kyler Murray this offseason before likely landing in the QB3 spot, at least in part due to injuries and a lack of availability over the past two weeks.

Lions Could Use More Talent Behind Jared Goff on Depth Chart

McCarthy remains just 23 years old and has two cost-controlled years remaining on his $21.9 million rookie contract. At this point, Detroit could potentially acquire him for a Day 3 draft pick.

“The Vikings keeping four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster sends a strong signal to me that they think a deal can be struck to trade JJ McCarthy,” Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports posted to X Sunday.

The Lions wouldn’t need to rush McCarthy into action, but could instead let him develop over the next couple of seasons as a big-armed insurance policy behind Goff.

McCarthy is younger and more physically gifted than Dobbs, and the Lions will probably need to rely on their offense to carry them through the season considering how banged up and deficient parts of the defense remain with Week 1 approaching.

As such, a high-upside flyer on a player like McCarthy probably isn’t the worst idea in Detroit.