Lions Should Pounce on Athletic Ex-Cowboys QB as Josh Dobbs Upgrade

The Detroit Lions haven’t really needed a backup quarterback for the last four years, save for one playoff series in January 2025, but it’s fair to wonder if the team is tempting fate at least a little bit given its depth chart at the game’s most crucial position.

Detroit secured Joshua Dobbs as its backup quarterback almost immediately after Teddy Bridgewater retired in early August. The Lions also added undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer, who they cut over the weekend but added back to the practice squad just 24 hours later.

And right now that is how the roster stands at QB, with Dobbs and Altmyer backing up starter Jared Goff.

However, a rather unexpected opportunity has fallen into the lap of whatever NFL team out there wants to take it by way of Joe Milton III hitting free agency on Tuesday, September 1. The Dallas Cowboys cut Milton on Monday, perhaps hoping he might clear waivers so that they could add the third-year prospect back to the fold as a member of their practice squad.

But the Cowboys’ gambit, if that’s what it is, or the team’s simple decision to move on from Milton has left an opening for Detroit to snag the athletic, strong-armed signal-caller as a developmental project and perhaps a multiyear backup to Goff on one of the league’s most dangerous offenses.

Joe Milton III Has Shown Flashes of High-Level QB Play Across First 2 NFL Seasons

Milton, a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots out of Tennessee in 2024, has two years remaining on his $4.2 million rookie contract.

Dallas invested significantly to acquire Milton, sending the Patriots a fifth-round pick in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round selection in April of last year.

Through two professional campaigns, the 26-year-old Milton has appeared in five contests and completed 37-of-53 pass attempts (69.8 percent) for 424 yards, two TDs and two INTs. He has also rushed the football 15 times for 66 yards and one score.

Lions Have Good QB Situation With Starter Jared Goff, Signing Joe Milton III as Backup Would Make It Better

Detroit has one of the most stable quarterback situations in the league thanks to Goff, who turns 32 years old next month.

Since trading with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire the QB, Detroit has watched Goff start every regular season contest over the past four years (68 outings). With the team for the last five seasons, Goff started/played in 14 of a possible 16 games in 2021.

The Lions remain in good position with Goff under center, as his contract runs through the 2028 campaign. That said, Milton offers a talent upgrade over both Dobbs and Altmyer, though the former has considerably more experience (Dobbs has appeared in 27 games, including 15 starts with a record of 3-12).

That said, Milton’s upside is higher than Dobbs’ and he should also have more career longevity moving forward. If Goff does get hurt, Milton is a fine insurance policy. And if the team decides to move on from Goff a few years down the road, Milton might turn into a viable starting option by then.

If not, Milton should provide some trade value in the future if Detroit decides to make him an offer in free agency.