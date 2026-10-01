Lions’ Joey Porter Jr. Pursuit Takes Unfortunate Turn

The Detroit Lions, who are 2-1 through the first three games of the 2026 NFL season, are not only dealing with multiple injuries to key players but a struggling secondary that has brought into question their defense.

The Lions have been linked to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who seemed like a natural fit for their club.

However, late on Wednesday night, the Lions were dealt a bit of bad news – he was traded, but not to the Motor City.

The Detroit Lions Missed Out On Acquiring Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

Per NFL Insider Ari Meirov, the Steelers are trading Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys.

“BREAKING: The #Steelers are trading CB Joey Porter Jr. to the #Cowboys for a package that includes a 2nd-round pick,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Lions will now have to make other arrangements to bolster their secondary; they play the Carolina Panthers on the road on Sunday evening.

Joey Porter Jr. Is Now With The Cowboys

The Steelers took Porter 32nd overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, using a pick acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Chase Claypool to Detroit’s divisional rival, the Chicago Bears. Porter later signed a four-year, $9.61 million rookie contract with $8.99 million guaranteed.

Porter began his rookie season as a backup but quickly earned a bigger role. He recorded his first career interception against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 5 before taking over as a starter later in the season.

He finished his rookie campaign with 43 tackles, 10 passes defended and one interception in 17 games, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. He was also penalized 12 times for 75 yards.

Porter entered 2024 as a full-time starter following Patrick Peterson’s retirement. He started all 16 games he played, recording 70 tackles, seven passes defended, and one interception. He also made six tackles in Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Porter opened the 2025 season with a hamstring injury after recording one tackle in Week 1. He missed the following game but eventually appeared in 14 contests that season.

So far in his NFL career, he has 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a sack.