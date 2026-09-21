Lions Work Out 2 DBs With Starting Experience Before Week 3

The Detroit Lions had to try to make some changes after the team gave up 71 points combined in their first two games. Most are looking for a high-profile swing at cornerback. While they have not done that yet, they are kicking the tires on two experienced veterans.

The Lions are trying out veterans Jordan Fuller and Jalen Mills, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Based on how the secondary has performed, there is a good chance the team will end up signing one of them.

Detroit Lions Plan to Work Out Two Defensive Backs

Mills is a ten-year veteran and played for the Lions last season. So, he knows the Kelvin Sheppard defense well. Still, he signed very late in the season, after Brian Branch got hurt. He was activated for Weeks 17 and 18 and played 65 total snaps.

Still, the 32-year-old defensive back has 6,241 career snaps. He has 3,632 as a cornerback and 794 in the slot. The rest are as a safety. The Lions have been trying to find more versatile secondary members, so it makes sense for them to call on Mills again.

Mills spent his first five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, then signed with the New England Patriots, where he played for three seasons. After one year with the New York Jets, he started his 2025 season with the Houston Texans before ending with the Lions.

Fuller has spent six years in the NFL and is 28 years old. After spending four years with the Los Angeles Rams, he signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. He left the Panthers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, but did not play much due to injuries.

He has 3,609 career snaps. All of his snaps are as a safety. So, the team might end up signing both for different roles.

Lions Need Secondary Help

The Lions needed to make some sort of moves in the secondary after the first two weeks. Their starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are both on the PUP. So, Week 7 is the earliest that either will return. Neither has a firm timeline to come back.

The Lions have been using Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, and Chuck Clark to replace the two veterans. They have tried to platoon Harper and Clark. Meanwhile, Maddox was banged up last week. So, they are not set at either safety spot.

Due to the slot versatility, Mills feels more like a signing to replace the injured Maddox. Fuller could replace Maddox as well, but does not have the same slot skill set that Maddox, Mills, and Branch have.

Fuller might be more of a depth option to compete with Harper and Clark.

The Lions trying out two safeties is not going to quiet the noise that they should trade for a cornerback, either. Joey Porter Jr. has been heavily tied to the Lions, and these tryouts will not slow down that conversation.