Lions Get Bad Update on Josh Jacobs Availability for Packers: Report

The Detroit Lions are off enjoying their bye week. Looking ahead at their next opponent, though, the Lions have a critical matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the Packers could look a lot different than they have in the matchup. That’s because running back Josh Jacobs could play in the game.

Multiple NFL insiders reported Friday that the NFL will remove Jacobs from the commissioner exempt list Monday. That will make the veteran running back eligible to practice and play next week just in time to face the Lions.

“The league’s investigation into Jacobs under the personal conduct policy remains ongoing, however, leaving open the possibility that he could still be suspended,” wrote ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

However, Demovsky explained the running back’s absence through the first six weeks will count toward any punishment he receives from the league. In other words, he will only sit out more games if the NFL chooses to suspended Jacobs more than six games.

The Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Jacobs landed on the commissioner exempt list on August 30. The league began conducting an investigation into a May 23 incident involving Jacobs and a woman at his Wisconsin home.

On September 10, Jacobs pleaded no contest to battery and criminal destruction of property charges. The court convicted the running back of battery and fined Jacobs $1,000. He also agreed to a deferred judgement agreement on the property damage charges.

Demovsky reported Jacobs and the alleged victim, Amir Tahmassebi, didn’t speak to the NFL on the matter.

Lions Will Likely Face Packers RB Josh Jacobs in Week 7

Getty Multiple NFL insiders reported Josh Jacobs will move off the Commissioner’s Exempt List Monday and be eligible to play in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions.

There’s a remaining chance that Jacobs won’t be in good enough football shape to play in Week 7. But while on the exempt list, the NFL permitted Jacobs to training on his own at Lambeau Field. He just wasn’t eligible to practice with the team.

After a full week of practice next week, Jacobs will likely be ready to play.

His return should make the Packers a much better offense. Without him through five weeks, Green Bay is 17th in yards and 24th in points. The Packers are also dead last in rushing yards and second-to-last in yards per carry.

Last season, Jacobs had 929 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns. He gained 1,211 yards from scrimmage.

In 2024, Jacobs made the Pro Bowl with 1,329 rushing yards and nearly 1,700 yards from scrimmage. He scored 16 total touchdowns to set a new career high.

Clearly, the way the Lions have to prepare to play defense against the Packers will be much different with the likelihood of Jacobs on the field.

Last season, Jacobs had 149 rushing yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, in two games against the Lions. He also caught two passes for 12 yards. The Packers won both contests, which was a major reason why Detroit missed the postseason.