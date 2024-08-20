Proposed Trade Sends Lions ‘High-Impact Deep Threat’ in Exchange for Veteran WR

The Detroit Lions appear content with their wide receiver room. But in a perfect world, the team could use another outside wideout. To address that need, perhaps the Lions would be willing to depart with veteran slot receiver Kalif Raymond.

That’s what AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton suggested the Lions should consider.

Payton proposed the Lions send Raymond and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for rookie receiver Devontez Walker.

“[The Lions] were dying for someone to step up and play the WR3 role this summer and nobody did it,” Payton wrote. “Walker could walk right into that role and start immediately for Detroit. He would be better off here than he would be there since he gets to play immediately in Detroit.”

Payton added that losing Raymond is not ideal. But he also argued that the Lions have the players to overcome losing the veteran.

The Ravens selected Walker at No. 113 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department identified his “elite acceleration and top speed” as his top positive trait and called him an “instant high-impact deep threat.”

At North Carolina last season, Walker averaged 17 yards per catch.

How the Rookie WR Devontez Walker Could Fit With the Lions

If the Ravens make Walker available for a trade, that would probably be a red flag for a lot of teams. He’s barely had the chance to make an impact, and he’s on a rookie contract for four more years. There’s little reason for the Ravens to move on from Walker so quickly unless he becomes a problem.

Walker has not recorded a catch in the preseason yet, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh explained to reporters on August 17 that Walker has had limited playing time because of a rib injury.

So, there’s no apparent issue with Walker’s development. But in Payton’s hypothetical, the Ravens depart with Walker to acquire something they don’t have — a slot receiver.

“The Ravens have a pretty good outside receiver set up with Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and Tylan Wallace,” Payton wrote. “All have looked impressive this summer.

“Even if [Walker] was fully healthy, it seems like he’d be fourth on the chart.”

Walker could see the field a lot more in Detroit because Lions top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown plays so often in the slot. St. Brown nearly split his snaps between the slot and outside receiver during 2023.

Jameson Williams is projected to be Detroit’s other starting receiver. But in 3-wide sets, the Lions could slide St. Brown into the slot and then have Walker play opposite Williams.

During his final college season, Walker posted 41 catches, 699 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. He had 921 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns at Kent State in 2022.

Over three college seasons, Walker averaged 16.8 yards per catch and scored 19 touchdowns in 28 games.

How the Lions Could Replace WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond was third among Detroit’s receivers in yards last season, and the Lions lost No. 2 wideout Josh Reynolds to free agency. Therefore, it doesn’t appear to be the wisest move to now depart with Raymond.

But Williams appears ready to emerge to replace Reynolds, and Walker could be a better fit than Raymond in Detroit’s offense. Again, with Walker, St. Brown would have more opportunities in the slot.

Furthermore, the Lions have a lot of other offensive weapons that can act as chain movers like Raymond has been throughout his career. Tight end Sam LaPorta broke out as a rookie, recording 86 catches, 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs also had 52 catches and 316 yards and could be even more involved this season.

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Lions added running back Sione Vaki. Although Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said on August 17 the team isn’t carving out an offensive role for Vaki yet, he’s been impressed as a pass catcher during the preseason.

The Lions appear to have the pieces capable of replacing Raymond if they choose to package him for a wide receiver that’s a better fit for their offense.