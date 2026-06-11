Lions DC Hypes New Detroit Edge Rusher as ‘Game Wrecker’

The Detroit Lions coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, made very clear Thursday they are excited about the length the team’s edge rushers will feature this fall. The hope in Detroit is those bigger and taller edge rushers, such as DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore and Payton Turner, will better complement All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

But don’t sleep on undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas.

Sheppard sees Lucas as someone who could not only make the Lions roster but have a significant impact as a rookie.

“A guy like Anthony Lucas, you turn on his college tape – I turned on his junior film and USC and legitimately it was against LSU and he was a game wrecker, he legitimately – if people go back, those two tackles that played at LSU that year, they both – one of them was the number four pick and the other went in the third round, those are some pretty good players and he wrecked that game,” said Sheppard.

“So, as a guy I had my radar up on how did we get this guy undrafted?”

In the LSU contest Sheppard referenced, Lucas led USC to a 27-20 victory while recording two combined tackles. The defensive end’s analytics told an even more impressive story.

Anthony Lucas played more snaps against LSU (46) than any 2023 USC or 2022 Texas A&M game (highs of 37 & 30). Statistically and grade wise, he had the best game of his career in which he played more than 18 snaps. https://t.co/CvXvM5Ze7D — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) September 3, 2024

Lucas finished his college career with three sacks and eight tackles for loss in 39 games.

Lions DC Sends Strong Message on Edge Rusher Anthony Lucas

Sheppard and the Lions coaching staff aren’t the only ones excited about what Lucas could provide Detroit’s edge rushers. On May 25, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Lucas the team’s “most exciting 2026 undrafted free agent.”

“Lucas went undrafted in 2026, in part due to limited collegiate production—just eight sacks over four years with Texas A&M and USC. This is a dice roll by the Lions that they can bring production out of a tasty combination of length and athleticism,” wrote Davenport.

“Detroit has a superstar on the edge in Aidan Hutchinson and drafted Derrick Moore in the second round this year, but Lucas has the kind of traits that coaches like to keep around for a while.”

Davenport picked Lucas as Detroit’s “most exciting undrafted free agent” over defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina.

From a financial standpoint, Keanaaina is the undrafted free agent to watch in Detroit. The Lions signed Keanaaina to a contract including a $267,000 guaranteed bonus. Lucas didn’t receive any guaranteed money.

Both undrafted defensive linemen, though, could earn a Lions roster spot. Along the edge, Lucas has the traits that make him a very intriguing project.

Lions Edge Rushing Depth Entering Training Camp

In addition to Sheppard, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stressed how much bigger and taller the team’s edge rusher will be in 2026.

The defensive coordinator told reporters that was a trait the team wanted to find this offseason.

“We are very excited, we are very excited for that group. But, when it comes to the length, it is just what you look for the edge nowadays,” said Sheppard. “Especially, what complements the werewolf that we have. What does that look like? A lot of guys want this juiced up speed ball type player, but does that complement what that player does well?

“That was something we had to sit back as staff and front office and look at. And I think we are all on the same page just as far as what we are looking for to complement that player.”

Pundits expect Hutchinson, Wonnum, Moore and Turner to be the team’s top edge rushers this fall. Lucas could compete with fellow rookie and seventh-round pick Tyre West for playing time.

Sheppard also mentioned Ahmed Hassanein as an edge rusher pushing to make the final roster.

The Lions finished tied for fourth in the league last season with 49 sacks. This fall, though, one of Sheppard’s top goals should be to create more negative passing plays.

Detroit ended 2025 ranked 17th in net yards allowed per pass attempt.