NFL Insider Sounds Alarm on Lions Coordinator

The calls for the Detroit Lions to fire defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard have gotten much louder after the team blew a fourth-quarter lead in Week 1 and allowed 41 points in Week 2. However, while most of the heat around Sheppard has been outside of the building, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated jumped on the Rich Eisen Show and noted that the smoke is starting to pick up around the league, and possibly inside the building as well.

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Breer gave reasons for why Sheppard is going to stay for now, but also noted that things have to pick up, because head coach Dan Campbell is not afraid to fire coordinators within the season.

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator is Entering the Hot Seat

“I think if we see a couple more of these performances, then you’re start you’re going to start to see Sheppard on the spot,” said Breer. “Now, like, to be fair to him, he’s a bright young coaching prospect, and the secondary has all kinds of issues.”

Breer points out that the team did not plan to be without Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph. In the case of Branch and Joseph, they could return this year. So, there is optimism that Sheppard can improve the unit when it gets to full strength.

Still, Breer notes that league sources are not impressed with what they are seeing schematically.

“I mean, you look at the run defense and the issues the run defense, they don’t have that same crutch that they have in the secondary with the front seven,” added Breer. “So, you know, I think that there were some things some people I’ve talked to have pointed out to me people who really, you know, know this stuff obviously- about the way the defense looked last night, and it looked undisciplined. They lost contain a bunch.”

Breer pointed out that Campbell has done this before, going back to his first year as head coach. An in-season move is not out of the picture for him. Campbell also moved on from John Morton after one season, so he is not afraid to move quick if needed.

“It kind of makes me think back to 2021 when Dan Campbell wound up pulling the plug on Anthony Lynn as his offensive coordinator,” noted Breer. “It was a tough decision, but he made that decision. And, if this doesn’t get it get turned around, you wonder if he’s going to start to look at similar types of actions on the defensive side of the ball.”

Lions Plan to Keep Sheppard for Now

Detroit Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard is facing growing pressure as Albert Breer says more poor defensive performances could put his job at risk.

When asked how serious the Lions are about moving on, Breer made it clear that right now, they are just thoughts being floated around. However, Breer made it clear that it is worth considering at this point.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t like I’m not saying it’s likely or anything like that, but it’s worth at least considering at this point because this isn’t like a one-off,” said Breer. “The defense has been a little messy for a while now.”

The defense was a disappointment last year, but Sheppard was given a second season. He cannot have his second season to continue to go this way.