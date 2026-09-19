Lions Coach Put on Notice After Historically Bad Start

The Detroit Lions are expected to make changes after their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said the team has to do something. Head coach Dan Campbell said that things need to change.

The most obvious change that many are pointing to is the potential firing of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Former NFL player Isaiah Stanback of Good Morning Football made it clear that right now, if things do not change on the field, they have to move on from Sheppard.

“You gave up 41 points; you gave up some points last week that were unforgivable as well,” started Stanback. “Last year, you finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of defensive productivity. Now you are hearing your head coach and your hearing your star defensive player, Hutchinson, both express their frustration with the productivity, or lack thereof, defensively. Something has to change…You can always hear things before it turns into a big storm, but right now you can see the clouds start to brew with the main guys in that organization.”

Stanback noted that he is aware that the secondary is shorthanded. However, in the NFL, players are often injured, and teams are always shorthanded. So, it is on Sheppard to make changes that can put his team in position to win. He is not adjusting, and if that continues, they have to move on.

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Under Immense Pressure After Week 2

Stanback is not the only person calling for Sheppard to lose his job. Jeff Iafrate of Crunch Time Sports noted that a firing is all but expected after the Week 2 loss. He notes that teams do not win the Super Bowl after games like that.

“The stats are historically bad; it is set up for a firing,” said Iafrate.

Vito Chirco of Lions OnSI added on. He noted that every week is proving to the Lions that they made a poor choice.

“Unquestionably, with each passing week, it’s become increasingly clear that Sheppard is not fit to be an NFL defensive coordinator,” wrote Chirco.

Sheppard was expected to be a rising coach in the head coach ranks. So, to see him struggle like this is a surprise in NFL circles. In media circles, they are skeptical about why Sheppard has gotten so much slack.

Lions May Fire Another Coordinator

There is a lot of talk about the Lions not being the same since losing Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator. However, the defense has also not been the same since they lost Aaron Glenn.

The difference is that the Lions are on their second offensive play caller since Johnson moved on to the Chicago Bears. They did not see success with their first option and found a new coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Lions saw similarly poor results from their defense but kept Sheppard. Now, the team might be looking to regroup on defense a year behind the offense. While Johnson has had more success than Glenn as a head coach, the Lions have missed Glenn more than Johnson as a play caller.