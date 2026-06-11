Lions Coach Admits Major Defensive Change Is Coming

The Detroit Lions plan to use more nickel than they have in the past. Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard admitted that the team is going to get that position involved more after not using it enough in 2025.

Last year, the Lions ran a league low 33.8% nickel looks on defense. The next lowest was 35%. They were also one of two teams in the NFL to not run any dime looks. That is because the team was in their base defense much more often. Detroit ran base defensive looks 62.6% of the time, which led the league by a wide margin. The next highest was 56.8%.

Sheppard realizes that while this was something the Lions did with Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, it got a little too predictable under his watch, and the team needs to break it up.

The Detroit Lions Will Run More Nickel Looks in 2026

Some of the reasoning for Detroit running so much base defense is the lack of an edge presence across from Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions could use the versatility of Derrick Barnes as a linebacker who could come down to the edge if needed.

That could put less pressure on the rusher across from Hutchinson and make him an added threat as a rusher.

The Lions were thin on the back end last year as well. They had to play four different starters at safety. More than that, they had to shuffle Amik Robertson from outside into the slot. They were so thin at cornerback that he was their best option in both spots. It was easier for Robertson to run base personnel.

So, some of this is going to be Sheppard improving in his second-year as the playcaller, but a lot of the change will be the Lions getting better personnel than they had last year.

The Lions are Equipped to Run More Nickel in 2026

They should not need Barnes as much with the trio of D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, and Payton Turner in the mix. All three were added this offseason. More than that, the team is much deeper in the slot.

They might not have Brian Branch to start the year, but they signed Christian Izien, who has played both slot and safety and can fill that role. They also brought back Avonte Maddox, who can take slot snaps as well. However, those two will likely be working with Chuck Clark as the safeties.

In the nickel, the team signed Roger McCreary and drafted Keith Abney. While versatility is great, these two are dedicated to playing the slot role and are upgraded options from what Detroit had last season.

McCreary is being viewed as one of the more underrated signings of the offseason, and Abeny was praised as a steal of the draft.

So, the Lions can still run different things that throw their safeties into the slot, but they can also run more traditional nickel looks.

The team is built to be more versatile in 2026. If Sheppard does not show it, questions will arise.