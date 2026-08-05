Lions Cut Ties With Speedy Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions added a new player at running back and tight end Tuesday. To do so, they created the necessary roster space by moving on from former Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys III.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions waived Keys on Tuesday. The team then signed running back Raheem Blackshear and tight end Zach Horton.

Keys is a former 2024 undrafted free agent. When he entered the NFL, he received tremendous praise for his speed.

“Keys has blistering speed with a 10.3 seconds timed in the 100 meters and 4.35 in the 40-yard dash,” wrote Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports. “He is a punt returner extraordinaire who also has a good catching radius as a receiver. Keys makes acrobatic catches, excels on crossing routes and blows past single coverage.”

Keys began his college career at Notre Dame. From 2019-21, the wideout posted 18 catches for 185 yards.

After transferring to Tulane, Keys received a better opportunity to showcase his speed. In 23 games for the Green Wave, he averaged 14.2 yards per reception. Keys registered 63 catches, 895 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons.