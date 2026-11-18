The Detroit Lions appear confident in the defensive end depth they have to replace injured star Aidan Hutchinson. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, though, isn’t so sure.

On Wednesday, Popper argued the Lions need to scour the free agent market to find another pass rush. The ideal fit is available for Detroit according to the analyst — 10-year veteran Leonard Floyd.

“Hutchinson was the Lions’ most important defensive player. Just as the defense was coalescing, they lost him to a freak injury,” wrote Popper. “The Lions should be looking to the free-agent market to add an edge rusher.

“Floyd is perhaps their best option, as it’s unclear whether Joey Bosa is even eyeing a return to the field. Floyd had 36 pressures for the Falcons last season.

“The timing of the Hutchinson injury is brutal. It came less than a week after the trade deadline. The Lions will not fully replace Hutchinson, but Floyd can fill a role. The Lions are in first place in the NFC North.”

Floyd has reached double-digit sacks twice in his 10 NFL campaigns — 2020 and 2023. Last season, he posted 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 15 contests with the Atlanta Falcons.

Why Leonard Floyd Could Fit With Lions

Floyd didn’t have a great 2025 campaign in Atlanta, which is likely why he remains a free agent. The edge rusher also turned 34 years old in September.

But prior to 2025, Floyd averaged 9.5 sacks per season from 2020-24 while playing for three different teams.

After a slow start to his career, Floyd broke out with 10.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. That was his first year with the Rams after four years with the Chicago Bears, who selected Floyd at No. 9 overall in 2016.

Floyd benefitted from playing with 3-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Aaron Donald. With the Rams, Floyd posted 29 sacks in 50 games from 2020-22.

But the edge rusher continued to experience success without Darnold after that. In 2023, Floyd reached 10.5 sacks again while playing for the Buffalo Bills. Then during 2024, he tallied 8.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions could target Floyd if they see him as a candidate to return to his pre-2025 form. Floyd might not have double-digit sack potential anymore, but the Lions need a short-term boost to their pass rush.

The 34-year-old could provide that. At least, he’s the most likely free agent, according to Popper, who could, and adding him would come with very little risk for Detroit.

How Lions Replace Aidan Hutchinson

Popper clearly sees the Lions as needing to add an edge rusher. The question is whether the organization feels the same way.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell expressed he has more confidence in this year’s roster to replace Hutchinson than when the team needed to during the 2024 campaign. Given how free agent signee D.J. Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore have played lately, Campbell has reason to be confident.

Moore has registered four sacks in the past two games. Wonnum has posted six sacks with six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits this season.

The Lions also just made a defensive line addition, claiming veteran Tyrus Wheat off waivers this week.

Wheat spent the 2025 campaign with the Lions before returning to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Wheat had 15 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense in 15 games for Detroit.