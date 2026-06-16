Lions Former 2nd-Round Pick Gets Put on Notice Entering Minicamp

The Detroit Lions have been waiting years for edge rusher Levi Onwuzurike to reach his potential. The 2026 campaign, though, could be Onwuzurike’s very last one with the Lions if he doesn’t being reaching that potential.

It could happen even before that. For that reason, minicamp could be very crucial for the 28-year-old.

On Sunday, SI on Lions’ Emmett Matasovsky called Onwuzurike the one Lions player who has to step up at minicamp.

“For one player in particular, this upcoming week will be crucial. Levi Onwuzurike faces the pressure of making a great impression on the staff,” wrote Matasovsky.

“Onwuzurike enters minicamp closer to the roster bubble than what some might think for a former second-round pick.

“In order to remain in that Detroit locker room, the pressure is on him to prove he is fully healthy, 11 months after his ACL repair, and that he can form a promising trio with McNeill and Williams.”

What Will Levi Onwuzurike Show at Lions Minicamp?

In 42 NFL games, Onwuzurike has registered just 3.5 sacks with four tackles for loss. The edge rusher has remained on the Lions, though, and has even signed a new contract since the team drafted him in the second round.

Detroit picked Onwuzurike at No. 41 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

The team, though, could be done waiting, which is what makes Detroit’s minicamp from June 16-17 so crucial.