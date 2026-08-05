Lions Former Second-Round Pick Suddenly Fighting for Roster Spot

Training camp is a good chance for players to move up and down the depth chart. Unfortunately for veteran defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, he appears to be trending down the depth chart. Chris Booher of Detroit Lions OnSI reported that Onwuzurike is getting pushed down a few spots in recent practices.

The former second-round pick has plenty of time to prove himself, but the team appears to be close to moving on from him as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Detroit Lions Are Pushing Levi Onwuzurike Down the Depth Chart

The Lions should have three of their top four defensive front positions filled. Aidan Hutchinson will obviously start on the edge, and then Alim McNeill will be joined by Tyleik Williams on passing downs.

The team is looking for a big end to fill the role across from Hutchinson. The big end would set the edge on run downs. Then on passing downs, they would take Williams off of the field so they could slide inside to rush. From there, the Lions would bring speed out to the edge.

There were thoughts that Onwuzurike could fill the role. However, through two weeks of training camp, both Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein have been getting more work with the first team.

Lacy was cut by the Jaguars in 2025 and caught on with the Lions last year. However, his body type fits the role, and the Jags might have been misusing him. Hassanein is a former sixth-round pick who was hurt during his rookie year. So, it makes sense if the arrow is pointing up now that he is healthy.

Still, it is a bit of a surprise to see that both of them are overtaking Onwuzurike, who is now third in line amongst the big edge rushers.

Onwuzurike Will Fight to Make the 53-man Roster

If the Lions have the three starters on the line, but Lacy and Hassanein as the big edges, that is five spots filled. With D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore as the speed rushers who will come in on passing downs, the team has seven spots locked down.

They will keep eight at the least, and they will not keep more than ten players. So, Onwuzurike is now a part of the group fighting for the final one to three spots.

Payton Turner was signed this offseason in free agency. Meanwhile, Skyler Howard-Gil and Tyre West were both drafted this offseason. All three are going to have some support in the front office. This does not include Mekhi Wingo, who is entering his third season. He has shown some progress as well.

Names like Eric O’Neill, Chris Smith, Myles Adams, Adian Keeaaina, and even intriguing UDFA Anthony Lucas appear to be far out of the chances of making the team with how deep they are.

So, it could currently be shaped as five players fighting for three spots. Two of Onwuzurike, Turner, Howard-Gil, West and Wingo will get cut and potentially one more will join them.