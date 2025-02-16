Lions Told to Not Extend Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams Contracts

As the NFL offseason ramps up, so does the talk about which Detroit Lions may be cutting a deal to stay in the Motor City for the long haul. Among the most prized Lions possessions up for a contract renewal are edge Aidan Hutchinson and running back Jameson Williams. Both had impressive seasons with the Lions, even though Hutchinson was out after Week 6 due to a broken left fibula.

Now, Detroit is being urged not to extend both Hutchinson and Williams’ contracts for now.

Lions Advised to Go for Kerby Joseph

In a February 13 feature for A to Z Sports, NFL analyst and expert Mike Payton urges the Detroit Lions to give safety Kerby Joseph a deal during the offseason and not Hutchinson or Williams.

Before you get too hot-headed about this pick, note that Payton says some of this has to do with timing. He notes that Detroit picked up both Hutchinson and Williams as first-round draft picks, so they’re both eligible for fifth-year options. That means Detroit is able to do their deals next year.

Payton adds that the Lions dealt with “a near season-long injury with Hutchinson and a suspension with Williams,” so “the likelihood is that both players are probably going to want to wait until next year anyway.”

“That way they can have a good season and maximize their profits,” Payton stated. “Right now the Lions would not be offering them top-dollar based on those factors.”

So, those are some reasons to wait on inking a new deal with Hutchinson and Williams. As for moving on Joseph, Payton notes that the safety had a stellar, All-Pro season “that saw him get votes for Defensive Player of the Year, as well.” He adds that the Lions could do with Joseph what they did when working out Penei Sewell, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s contracts during the last offseason: get “ahead of the market.”

As a side note, Payton adds that Baltimore Ravens all-pro Kyle Hamilton is up for an extension this season and that many analysts and experts think he’ll be the “highest-paid safety” in the NFL. That means if the Lions act quickly and finish a deal with Joseph before Hamilton signs, they could save some money.

As for the stats, Jameson Williams had 58 catches for 1001 yards and scored an impressive eight touchdowns in 15 games in 2024. Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 45 quarterback pressures, but was out after Week 6. Joseph had nine interceptions in 2024 alone.

Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Window

It’s early to think about the Super Bowl for next year, but on February 14, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranked the teams he believes have the best chance to get there next season. He has the Lions at No. 2, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, la-di-da.

While he notes that losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson “could take away some of the Lions’ trademark pizzazz on offense,” what could help is “the re-emergence of a healthy and destructive defense under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard,” which “could enable the team to roll through the NFC with a blue-collar approach that would serve it well in the postseason.” He adds that if Hutchinson and Alim McNeill are back in full form, even better.