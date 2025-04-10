Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Honest About Detroit

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has gone from the 112th overall pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft to one of the faces of the Lions organization. He really epitomizes what it means to be a Detroit Lion, and fans love him and his high-octane plays.

But, St. Brown wasn’t always totally sold on Detroit. In an interview on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” series on April 8, St. Brown had a major admission about his feelings on coming to the Motor City when he was first drafted by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Talks Detroit Lions

Hart’s “Cold as Balls” shows features interviews with guests with both Hart and his guest sitting in an ice bath. Regardless of the novelty of it, the series often features some interesting interviews, and on April 8, Hart welcomed St. Brown on the show.

During the interview, St. Brown admitted that he wasn’t happy about getting drafted to Detroit back in 2021. It happened right after the tam’s difficult 5-11 season and well before the franchise’s turnaround, so it’s not a surprise that he wasn’t super stoked about the move.

“I love the city, but at the time I was like… ‘I’m going to Detroit,'” St. Brown told Hart, including some colorful language, indicating that he wasn’t happy about the move.

Hart, an Eagles fan, understood, stating, “Yeah, it’s tough, because no there’s shot at Detroit. You gotta learn Detroit to love Detroit.”

Of course, St. Brown not only learned to love Detroit, but Detroit learned to love him. It would be difficult to imagine the current makeup of the Lions without St. Brown at the center of the offense.

Hard and St. Brown also talked about the Lions’ sad loss to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 postseason. “What happened this year?” Hart asked.

“Washington, they played a good game,” St. Brown replied. “We had some turnovers, you wish you could have those back but, they took care of the ball better than us. I think that’s really what it came down to: I think we had like four or five turnovers and they had, I don’t think they had one.”

But, setbacks like the one Detroit had against Washington could make the team even more motivated in 2025. When asked for St. Brown’s prediction for 2025 by Hart, the player said, “We want to win a Super Bowl.”

St. Brown Wants to See the Lions vs. the Eagles

The winner of last season’s Super Bowl was Hart’s Philadelphia Eagles, and Hart indicated that he wants to see his team get two consecutive Super Bowl wins, much like the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to do. The Eagles beat the Chiefs back in February to win the Super Bowl this season, with a final score of 22-40.

It’s tradition for the winner of the Super Bowl to play the first game of the NFL season in September. Since the Eagles and Lions are both NFC teams, it’s possible that the two could go up against each other in that first game of the season.

St. Brown sounds like he would like to see that happen. “Hopefully we play you guys in Week One,” St. Brown told Hart regarding the Eagles.