Lions Backup Quarterback Took Mom’s Advice in Chiefs Win

The Detroit Lions pulled off a victory on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs August 17, and the team may have a certain mom to thank. Speaking with reporters following the Lions’ preseason game against the Chiefs, backup quarterback Hendon Hooker said he was happy that he slid on one run during the 24-23 win, and his mom is happy, too.

Lions Backup QB Takes Mom’s Advice

Never underestimate mom, even if you’re an NFL quarterback. Isn’t that the truth?

Back during an August 14 press conference, Hooker mentioned that his “mom is a huge fan of sliding,” via the Detroit Free Press, adding, “I always get it from her, but now the coaches are on me, as well.” At the time, Hooker added, “That’s her thing. She’s been saying it for years. I’m learning.” Hooker also mentioned that he and his mom texted each other after the team’s opening preseason game against the Giants about sliding “to avoid big hits.” It’s during that game that Hooker suffered a concussion and had to leave the game, so sliding could have helped prevent that.

Now, Hooker has already taken his mom’s advice. He tells reporters, via the Detroit Free Press, that when it comes to the slide during the August 17 Chiefs game, “I’m going to get a huge hug around the neck for that one” from his mom.

Hooker, of course, is also happy that he helped the team pull off a win. In the matchup, Hooker finished 12-of-15 for 150 yards and added 11 rushing yards, also counting a touchdown.

“Anything is good as long as we win, that’s for sure,” he said. “But just continuing to chip away at the ice and get better every day.”

Dan Campbell is Complimentary of Hendon Hooker

In that same talk with reporters, Lions head coach Campbell praised Hooker. Campbell said he was impressed that Hooker learned from some of the mistakes he made during the team’s August 8 preseason loss to the New York Giants, in which Hooker clocked 36 yards passing and 34 rushing.

“…the biggest part of this is the mistakes he’s making, and to have to come back in, or the next play, he’s got to put the last one behind and get to the next play. Or put the last drive behind him. It wasn’t good, and he’s got to go back in,” Campbell told reporters.

Campbell added, “Ultimately, the drive before the winner, we messed some things up. He made a few errors — more than a few. But, then he comes back the last drive. He’s got to put it — ‘Hey man, put that behind you.’ And he cleans it up. He cleans it up, he moves the football, he learns from it and so that was excellent, man. So, every time he gets a chance to take the reps and grow from it, we’re going to be better off. He’s going to be better off.”

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 regular season begins on Sunday, September 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time at Detroit’s Ford Field against the Los Angeles Rams.