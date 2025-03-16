Lions Get Bad News as Dan Campbell Shapes 2025 Team

The Detroit Lions had a very busy free agency week, parting with certain key players to open up some funds and bringing on others to fill gaps in the roster. While it’s certainly a good thing to see Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn and the Lions being active during the offseason, unlike some teams in the NFL, some of the moves are being met with criticism from NFL analysts and experts alike.

Notably, the Lions have lost some key players during the offseason that are going to be difficult to replace.

Detroit Lions Get ‘F’ Grade on Losing Key Player

The Detroit Lions are trying to come back after the hardship of having 2024 be yet another season where the team didn’t go all the way. Detroit experienced an upset loss against the Washington Commanders in the playoffs on on January 18, and now, they’re hoping to reshape their roster to get back to the playoffs and hopefully further in 2025.

But, a few of the team’s early player losses aren’t good. In a Friday, March 14, piece for A to Z Sports, NFL analyst and expert Mike Payton discusses some of the positive and negative moves the Lions have made in their first week of free agency.

The biggest loss for the Lions, according to Payton, is guard Kevin Zeitler. “This was the one guy the Lions needed to make sure they kept to keep the offensive line playing at a top level. They couldn’t do it,” he states in the feature. You can’t blame them too much because he wanted to be with family, but maybe you up the offer to keep him here?”

Payton gives the Lions the dreaded F grade for losing Zeitler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in what’s being deemed as an “underrated move.”

Payton also doesn’t like the Lions losing edge Za’Darius Smith, giving the Lions a D grade on that one. Of the move, Payton states, “Ok, if I’m grading this one just by what’s happened after this first, week, I don’t like it a whole lot.”

Payton adds, “Freeing up cash was good, doing nothing with that cash feels like maybe you didn’t need to make this move. Maybe this grade changes over time. We’re just reacting to the first week at this point.”

Not All Doom and Gloom in Free Agency Week

Don’t worry too much, though, because it’s not all negatives for the Lions. When it comes to new team members, signing cornerback D.J. Reed was seen as an A move by Payton.

“You have to give some serious kudos to Brad Holmes on this one,” Payton states. “Inside one hour, the Lions lost Carlton Davis to the Patriots on a $60 million deal and then turned around and signed Reed to a $48 million deal. Reed is of equal or greater value to the Lions and they got him at a significantly reduced value. Superb work from Holmes.”

During Reed’s 46 career games with the New York Jets, he had 220 tackles, 32 pass deflections, seven TFLs and two interceptions. He also ended with at least a 70 overall and coverage grade from PFF with the Jets from 2022 to 2024.

Payton also likes the re-signing of DL Levi Onwuzurike, stating that, “He had a big year in 2024 and that should continue on. For the Lions to both get him back here and get him at about $15 million less than the projection, what a score.” He gives Detroit an A+ grade for that move.