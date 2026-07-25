Former Lions OC Ben Johnson’s New Weapon Draws Jahmyr Gibbs Comparisons

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned Pro Bowl honors for the third consecutive season, highlighting his importance to the offensive scheme of his club.

The Lions, who want to bounce back after their 2025 season resulted in non-participation in the NFL playoffs, demonstrated they trust Gibbs with the lion’s share of touches on the ground, especially after the trade of David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

However, one of Detroit’s key rivals in the NFC North Division, who happened to dethrone them from their two-year reign atop the division standings, may have found their own version of Gibbs to work under former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Did The Bears Find Their Own Version Of Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs?

According to ESPN insider Courtney Cronin, Zavion Thomas, whom the Bears selected in the third round of the NFL Draft out of LSU, could turn into their version of Gibbs.

“Did Johnson draft his next Jahmyr Gibbs? Thomas, the versatile rookie who has been labeled “electric” by his wide receiver teammates, made a handful of plays during minicamp and could emerge as a valuable gadget player on offense while contributing his 4.28-second 40-yard dash speed as a returner,” Cronin wrote.

Thomas was taken with the 89th overall pick by the Bears, and later signed his rookie contract in early May.

Thomas made an immediate impact as a freshman at Mississippi State in 2022, appearing in 11 games and earning Freshman All-American honors as a punt returner. He averaged over 13 yards per return, taking back 15 punts for 202 yards and a touchdown. Although he initially entered the transfer portal after the season, he ultimately decided to remain with the Bulldogs.

During the 2023 campaign, Thomas started eight of 11 appearances and emerged as a reliable receiving option, totaling 40 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal once again and this time completed a move to LSU.

Thomas suited up in 13 games during his first season with the Tigers in 2024, making three starts while finishing with 23 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He remained at LSU for his senior campaign in 2025.

A Lions Insider Recently Made The Case For An Extension For Gibbs

Recently, Lions Insider Jason Cabinda said on the Woodward Sports Network that Gibbs deserves a “blank check” for his next contract because of his generational talent level.

“If I am the Detroit Lions, I am walking into his locker and handing him a blank cheque and telling him You give me the number because he is generational. You can’t teach speed. He is dynamic in every essence in between tackles, outside the tackles, catching the football, and he has grown in that role,” Cabinda said. “Last year, with first year, we felt like we’re gonna let you really be the horse and see how much you can put on and how much you can handle, and he handled it. Everyone in the NFL understands the value of Jahmyr, but we all understand the business.”

After the Lions exercised their fifth-year option on Gibbs, he remains under team control through 2027.