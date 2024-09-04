Lions Surprisingly ‘Leapfrogged’ by Rival in Bold Prediction

The Detroit Lions kick off their regular season on Sunday, September 8, at Ford Field. Expectations are high for the team going into the new season, since the Lions made it all the way to the NFC Championship last season, losing to the 49ers in a tight 34-31 spread. But, one NFL analyst thinks the Lions will be leapfrogged by a rival this season and fail to secure the NFC North.

‘Don’t Crown Detroit the Repeat NFC North Champion’

Mike Jones of The Athletic has a September 2 feature out with “10 bold predictions” for the 2024 season. Among them, he discusses the Detroit Lions and the team’s chance to win the NFC North for a second year in a row.

Going into the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions are the betting favorite to win the NFC North, according to ESPN BET. Jones, however, thinks another NFC North team will squeak by Detroit to take the crown.

“Dan Campbell and company won the hearts of football fans last season by going from perennial basement dwellers to kneecap-biting, teeth-kicking NFC contenders,” Jones wrote. “A 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game cost the Lions a trip to what would have been their first Super Bowl. Expectations are high for this well-constructed team, but don’t crown Detroit the repeat NFC North champion just yet.”

Jones added that he believes the Green Bay Packers will “leapfrog” the Lions in the NFC North, thanks in part to budding franchise quarterback Jordan Love.

“The Packers were the hottest team in the league during last season’s homestretch, and Jordan Love arrived as a bona fide franchise quarterback,” Jones stated. “Look for Green Bay to continue its ascension this season. Love will garner MVP consideration as he and his talented, young targets continue to flourish in Matt LaFleur’s offense. New running back Josh Jacobs brings a sorely lacking workhorse element, and new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will infuse his unit with life.”

Then, Jones really threw a dagger into the hearts of Lions fans hoping to see their team at the Super Bowl, writing that “not only will the Packers overtake the Lions as division champions, they just might find themselves contending for a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.”

Jones also predicted Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance.

Another NFC North Rival Could Flourish, Too

Elsewhere in the feature, Jones talks up new Chicago Bears franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. He says Williams will play “at an MVP level” during his rookie season.

“The Chicago Bears have rarely sniffed relevance in the last decade, posting a winning record just once,” Jones stated. “But they’re counting on the top pick of this year’s draft to end their long-running quarterback carousel and transform them into contenders.”

He added, “Williams is up for the task. He played college football for USC while commanding millions in NIL money, so Williams isn’t blinded by the bright lights of the NFL. He seemingly has the business-like approach, thirst for knowledge and diverse skill set necessary to succeed in the league.”