Lions Bring Back Key Member of Offense in Surprise Move

The Detroit Lions appeared ready to move on from running back Craig Reynolds when they chose not to make him an offer as a restricted free agent, but the veteran will be back in Detroit after signing a one-year deal.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported on the team’s plans to re-sign Reynolds, who was third on the running back depth chart but also played a key role on special teams. A tender would have brought Reynolds back on a one-year, $3 million deal, but terms of the recently signed contract were not disclosed.

Lions Keep Backfield Intact

Reynolds has been on the Lions since rushed for 139 yards on 31 carries last season while also playing 59% of Detroit’s special teams snaps.

The signing will keep Detroit’s backfield largely the same in 2025 as the previous season, with Reynolds expected to return to his spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the depth chart.

Reynolds appeared to face an uncertain future after the Lions declined to tender him, but Birkett noted that this was consistent with the team’s approach to other restricted free agents this year.

“The Lions did not tender any of their restricted free agents contracts Wednesday, making tight end Shane Zylstra, linebacker Anthony Pittman and guard Kayode Awosika unrestricted free agents and are free to sign with any team,” Birkett wrote.

Birkett added that the decision not to tender the restricted free agents was not a final ruling on their value to the team, but rather a chance to bring them back with a different contract structure. The team has already brought back another player after choosing not to tender them.

“The Lions officially signed another of their RFAs, defensive tackle Myles Adams, to a one-year contract Wednesday,” Birkett noted. “Adams had one sack in four games for the Lions last season after he signed late in the year off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.”

Craig Reynolds Could Face Competition

Reynolds may need to compete for his spot on the roster in the coming season, with a potential push coming from running back Sione Vaki. The Lions used a fourth-round pick on Vaki in 2024, with head coach Dan Campbell offering praise for him.

Vaki made a big impression in training camp as an undrafted rookie last season, prompting Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler to suggest the team could trade Reynolds.

“With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs fully entrenched as the starters, and rookie fourth-rounder Sione Vaki now in the mix for carries, Reynolds’ role looks to be minimal this fall,” wrote Fowler.

“Moving Reynolds could open up roster spots for younger players at other positions. He also could return a sneaky amount of value with teams consistently looking for versatile depth pieces at the running back position.”

Vaki appeared in 16 games during the regular season but had a light role on offense, taking six carries for a total of 14 yards and adding three receptions for 37 yards. Vaki also added value on special teams, appearing in 71% of the team’s snaps in 2024.