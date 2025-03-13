Hi, Subscriber

Lions Bring Back Key Member of Offense in Surprise Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Craig Reynolds
Getty
Craig Reynolds runs the ball in a Detroit Lions game.

The Detroit Lions appeared ready to move on from running back Craig Reynolds when they chose not to make him an offer as a restricted free agent, but the veteran will be back in Detroit after signing a one-year deal.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported on the team’s plans to re-sign Reynolds, who was third on the running back depth chart but also played a key role on special teams. A tender would have brought Reynolds back on a one-year, $3 million deal, but terms of the recently signed contract were not disclosed.

Lions Keep Backfield Intact

Reynolds has been on the Lions since rushed for 139 yards on 31 carries last season while also playing 59% of Detroit’s special teams snaps.

The signing will keep Detroit’s backfield largely the same in 2025 as the previous season, with Reynolds expected to return to his spot behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the depth chart.

Reynolds appeared to face an uncertain future after the Lions declined to tender him, but Birkett noted that this was consistent with the team’s approach to other restricted free agents this year.

“The Lions did not tender any of their restricted free agents contracts Wednesday, making tight end Shane Zylstra, linebacker Anthony Pittman and guard Kayode Awosika unrestricted free agents and are free to sign with any team,” Birkett wrote.

Birkett added that the decision not to tender the restricted free agents was not a final ruling on their value to the team, but rather a chance to bring them back with a different contract structure. The team has already brought back another player after choosing not to tender them.

“The Lions officially signed another of their RFAs, defensive tackle Myles Adams, to a one-year contract Wednesday,” Birkett noted. “Adams had one sack in four games for the Lions last season after he signed late in the year off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.”

Craig Reynolds Could Face Competition

Reynolds may need to compete for his spot on the roster in the coming season, with a potential push coming from running back Sione Vaki. The Lions used a fourth-round pick on Vaki in 2024, with head coach Dan Campbell offering praise for him.

Vaki made a big impression in training camp as an undrafted rookie last season, prompting Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler to suggest the team could trade Reynolds.

“With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs fully entrenched as the starters, and rookie fourth-rounder Sione Vaki now in the mix for carries, Reynolds’ role looks to be minimal this fall,” wrote Fowler.

“Moving Reynolds could open up roster spots for younger players at other positions. He also could return a sneaky amount of value with teams consistently looking for versatile depth pieces at the running back position.”

Vaki appeared in 16 games during the regular season but had a light role on offense, taking six carries for a total of 14 yards and adding three receptions for 37 yards. Vaki also added value on special teams, appearing in 71% of the team’s snaps in 2024.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Lions Bring Back Key Member of Offense in Surprise Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x