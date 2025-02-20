Lions Get Disappointing News as Offseason Continues

The Detroit Lions are going to look a lot different next season, and significant changes are already taking place. The team announced their new roster of coaches on Wednesday, February 19, and they’re already moving full speed ahead when it comes to putting together their staff, including the coaches and front office staff.

But, on Wednesday, the team also suffered another setback in the form of another key staffer leaving the team.

Another Key Staffer Leaves for College Sports

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions’ director of scouting advancement, took a position as the general manager of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Then, ton Wednesday, reports surfaced that Jon Dykema, the Lions’ director of football compliance and lead football counsel, would be taking a position as the executive senior associate AD/student-athlete management and assistant general counsel at Michigan State University. Under his new role, Dykema will take on negotiating and managing contracts for Michigan State Athletics.

The report came from ESPN expert and analyst Pete Thamel, who sent out a post with the news on X.

MSU confirmed the news in a release, stating that in this new position, “Dykema will play a pivotal role in drafting, managing and negotiating contracts for Athletics, including, but not limited to, contracts related to sponsorships; commercial partnerships; name, image and likeness (NIL) activities; media rights and employee contracts.”

The statement from MSU adds that, “Among his many duties with the Lions, Dykema oversaw all legal aspects of the football operation for the club, and assisted the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Director of Football Administration with the management of the salary cap.”

Dykema has been with the Lions for an impressive 15 years. He joined the franchise in 2011 as staff counsel. He’s also a Michigan State University graduate, which means he’ll fit right in with the green and white.

Jon Dykema’s Time With the Detroit Lions

Even though Dykema isn’t a household name, so to speak, he has done a lot behind the scenes for the team during his time in Detroit.

“Over the last four years, Dykema has been tasked with overseeing the legal aspects of the Lions’ football operations, negotiating player contracts, helping with salary cap planning and management, etc.,” noted Jovan Alford of Detroit Jock City in a February 19 feature. “All those things are very important to a football team and that’s not even everything that Dykema does.”

Connor Earegood of The Detroit News points out that, “With revenue sharing beginning this upcoming season, the college landscape looks more and more like the professional ranks,” which is partly why we’re seeing NFL staffers go into college athletics.

“That could and likely will include contracts for student athletes to govern that revenue share, a new development athletics departments around the country have to contend with,” Earegood added. “For Michigan State, it feels it has hired someone who can assist in navigating a period of immense change.”

The Detroit Lions finished the 2024 season with a pristine record of 15-2 but lost early in the playoffs to the Washington Commanders, ending their hopes of making it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.