Lions Executive Opens Door To Future Departure After Rival Interview

Under the leadership of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, the franchise has reached heights in recent years that generations of Motor City sports fans had literally never experienced in their lives.

The club is only two years removed from being literally 30 minutes away from victory in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers just weeks after claiming the top spot in the NFC North Division, and they followed that up with a stellar 15-2 campaign in 2024 with another NFC North Division title. While the club ultimately missed the NFL Playoffs in 2025 after posting a record of 9-8, Detroit’s leadership team is out to prove that last season was simply a one-off and not the end of their run.

But speaking of the NFC North, one key Lions executive confirmed on Friday that he did in fact interview for a high-profile position with the club, and that he’s got his eyes set on eventually departing Detroit to become an executive elsewhere.

Detroit Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew Confirms He Interviewed With Vikings

Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew confirmed on Friday that he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their open GM job, but was told that the franchise would be going in a different direction instead.

“I took the opportunity and I was very grateful for the opportunity,” said Agnew. “But I have to say I’m very satisfied and happy here. I love working with the group we have here. But do I want to be a GM? Yes I do, but I’m excited about being here.

“Obviously I didn’t have what they were looking for.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that while he’s happy in Detroit, he does eventually have his sights set on becoming an NFL GM.

“I’m very satisfied and happy in my job here,” he said. “Was excited about the opportunity, and do I want to be a GM? Yes, I do. I’m excited about the opportunity, but I’m excited about being here also.”

Recently, Vikings team owner Mark Wilf explained the mix of qualities that he’s looking for in his club’s new GM:

“This is a leadership position and someone needs to lead our football organization and that’s kind of how we’re viewing it,” said Wilf. “Of course, football expertise, football personnel, our entire staff and team and getting people to work together. All of it plays into a mix. I can’t give you any scientific formula, but I’m confident as we spend more time with these candidates and get to know everybody better, it’ll become clear to us.”

Currently, the Vikings are considering the following candidates according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports : Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray, Rams assistant general manager John McKay, and Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley.

Ray Agnew Did Not Land The Vikings GM Job

Agnew, who previously served as the director of pro personnel for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-2020, joined the Lions in 2021 along with Holmes.