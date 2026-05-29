‘Didn’t Have What They Were Looking For’: Vikings GM Candidate Reveals He’s Out

The Minnesota Vikings are nearing the end of their search for the next general manager of the franchise, but one candidate seems to be out of the running.

Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew was one of the candidates for the job, but his most recent comments indicate the Vikings will be going in another direction.

“I took the opportunity and I was very grateful for the opportunity,” said Agnew. “But I have to say I’m very satisfied and happy here. I love working with the group we have here. But do I want to be a GM? Yes I do, but I’m excited about being here.”

“Obviously I didn’t have what they were looking for.”

Ray Agnew Won’t Be the Next GM of the Minnesota Vikings

Including interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings interviewed 10 known candidates for the job, and narrowed that list down to a top-five last week. Agnew, who has been with the Lions since 2021, was not in the final list of names.

The remaining options are Reed Burckhardt of the Denver Broncos, Terrance Gray from the Buffalo Bills, John McKay of the Los Angeles Rams, Nolan Teasley from the Seattle Seahawks, and Rob Brzezinski.

Agnew now confirms that Minnesota will be looking in another direction, potentially even keeping Brzezinski in the role after his stint as interim.

“This is a leadership position and someone needs to lead our football organization and that’s kind of how we’re viewing it,” said team owner Mark Wilf. “Of course, football expertise, football personnel, our entire staff and team and getting people to work together. All of it plays into a mix. I can’t give you any scientific formula, but I’m confident as we spend more time with these candidates and get to know everybody better, it’ll become clear to us.”

The Vikings are wrapping up interviews this week and will likely make a decision in the coming days.

Harrison Smith Could Be Nearing a Retirement Decision

As the team navigates their gm process, they are also still waiting on another big piece of their franchise. Harrison Smith, the All-Pro safety, has still not decided if he will back for another year at age 37. While Smith hasn’t given any indication one way or another, a recent report appears to show that he may be closer to a decision than not.

Smith hasn’t completely shut the door it seems, and Darren Wolfson said on Skor North that he’s been in contact with one teammate who has been desperately trying to get him back.

“Josh [Metellus] told me Harrison was recently in town,” said Wolfson. “Josh and Harrison bonded. Josh has been working Harrison, seeing if there’s a possibility that Harry will come back.”

The Vikings are a much better team with Smith on it, but they are likely still planning to go on with life without him. Smith may opt to return later in the season, especially if an injury at safety arises, but for now, it’s still a waiting game.