Lions Fans Concerned After Seeing Practice Photos

The Detroit Lions are back in action, and their offseason program started on Tuesday, April 23, so the guys are getting ready for what will hopefully be a winning season. The team took to social media to post photos from their initial workout on Tuesday, and plenty of Lions stars can be seen working out in the images, from Jared Goff to Tim Patrick.

But, Lions followers were a bit concerned to not see one favorite in the photos, and they voiced those thoughts on social media.

Lions Followers Look for Jameson Williams in Photos But Don’t Find Him

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams wasn’t spotted in the team’s practice photos, and that brought out some concerns from fans online. The team’s photo carousel, posted on Instagram, shows a range of Lions players pumping iron, but not Williams. Uh, oh.

“Anyone else zoomin in trying to find Waymo in those pics?” one follower stated with a laughing face emoji and heart. “Don’t worry waymo you not going nowhere,” another said. “Why is there no jaymo sightings,” one more commented.

It’s true that Williams may not be returning to the Lions this season, although that’s a big “if.” In a recent post on social media, Williams sent the message, “Stay sucka free,” making some believe he’s struggling to make a deal with the Lions. He also reportedly unfollowed the Lions on Instagram.

Williams is explosive on the field, and fans love him, but the Lions already have a large contract with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, so it could be difficult to give Williams the kind of huge deal he warrants. Detroit has until May 1 to decide if they will pick up his fifth-year option, so it’s getting down to the wire.

Williams had a breakout season in 2024, notching more than 1,000 receiving yards. It would certainly hurt to see him go elsewhere, especially a rival.

Where Could Lions’ Williams Go?

So, if Williams is traded, where could he go? In an April 22 feature for SideLion Report, NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman names five possible landing spots for Williams.

His No. 1 pick is the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys are far from Lions fans’ favorite team, it wouldn’t hurt quite as much to see him with Jerry Jones and company as it would with someone like Ben Johnson at the Bears.

“The Cowboys are the mix to add a wide receiver in the draft, perhaps with the 12th overall pick. But it’s safe to say they might like to add a more proven commodity, and on Tuesday the ever-loquacious Jerry Jones teased that ‘two pretty substantive trades’ that could happen ‘before or after’ the draft are being looked at,” Berreman states in the feature. “A rumor about a deal for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was quickly refuted as ‘fake news.'”

Berreman adds that, “Jones likes to try to make big splashes, even if they’re mostly imagined in his head as big splashes, and the Cowboys need a wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb. Williams would be a nice addition, and the Lions might be able to fleece Jones in a trade.”