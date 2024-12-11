Lions Get Best News Ever Right When They Need It

The Detroit Lions are getting some great news going into their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 15.

The Detroit Lions are heading into what will likely be one of the most challenging games of the season for them, taking on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 15, at home. While the Lions are coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football on December 5, they’ve also been dealing with multiple injuries, as was apparent against the Packers.

But, on Wednesday, December 11, the Detroit Lions got the kind of news they need going into their matchup against the Bills, and it should help them in a significant way.

Several Detroit Lions Players Are Back

The Lions’ practice report for Wednesday, December 11, marks offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive tackle Alim McNeill both as full participants. It also lists defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and defensive lineman Josh Paschal as limited participants. DJ Reader is still listed as a non-participant.

It’s certainly welcomed news to see Decker and McNeill named full participants and Onwuzurike and Paschal limited participants. On top of that, what’s even better is that no new players have been named as being injured. So, it doesn’t look like the Lions will have any bad surprises going into the Bills matchup.

Onwuzurike, Paschal and Reader all missed the game against Green Bay, so having all three back would be a positive. Decker has missed the past two Detroit Lions games due to a knee injury. All 53 players on the Lions’ main roster were back at practice on Wednesday in some fashion, which says a lot.

Detroit Lions head coach Campbell elaborated about the state of the Lions’ injuries speaking with reporters . He spoke about where all of the guys on the injury report are at when it comes to playing and practicing.

Of course, Lions fans really can’t wait to see Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone back on the field, but they’re still on injury reserve.

Baltimore Ravens Injuries Going Into Detroit Lions Game

On the Ravens side of things, USA Today’s injury report analysis posted on December 11 notes that the Bills are looking pretty healthy going into the Lions game.

“The Bills report consists of mostly FP’s (full practice) and has a couple key pass catchers returning in Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman,” expert Jimmy Liao, MD, noted. “They are also returning two players from IR, Baylon Spector and Dawuane Smoot, who are eligible to play this weekend.”

However, Liao does point out that, “In bad news, there are a couple recent concerns in the secondary in Rasul Douglas and Taylor Rapp.”

Back to the Lions, regarding Decker, Liao says he feels confident in his return for this weekend’s game.

“A suspected right MCL and right high or medial ankle sprain on November 24 has caused him to miss two games,” Liao stated. “The FP means he should play this weekend.”

Liao added, however, that he expects Reader to miss another game before being healthy enough to play again. He dubbed Onwuzurike as having a “good chance” at playing Sunday.