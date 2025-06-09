Lions Have Rare Opportunity to Right a Wrong From Last Season

One of the most difficult aspects of the 2024 season for the Detroit Lions was all of the injuries, especially on the defensive roster. One position, in particular, really had injury trouble, and that was cornerback. A-list guys such as Amik Robertson, Carlton Davis III and Khalil Dorsey were out for a considerable amount of time, and Terrion Arnold also missed some playing time. One could say it’s an act of God that the Lions were still able to pull off so many wins towards the end of their regular season with such a beaten down defense.

While much of the team’s focus during the offseason has been trying to get a solid edge to compliment Aidan Hutchinson, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to get a veteran cornerback in the fold, too. Hopefully, the kind of injuries that were seen last season don’t repeat, but one can never be too prepared.

Thankfully, a veteran cornerback just became available. What’s even better is that he’s from a rival in the NFC North.

Detroit Lions Could Add Depth and Experience

At this point in the offseason, there isn’t usually a ton of news breaking all the time, so it gets a bit chill. But, the Green Bay Packers bucked that trend on Monday, June 9, with the news that they have released cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has been dealing with injuries the past few years and has only played 14 games in the last two seasons. Over the Cap reports that he was going to get paid $24.6 million from the Packers.

Considering the injuries and such, the Packers, apparently, weren’t willing to give him that kind of coin. Green Bay was also looking for trade options but weren’t happy with the offers, and Alexander didn’t want to take a pay cut, so the inevitable breakup happened.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news on X, stating, “The Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say.”

Even with the injuries, Alexander’s record isn’t too shabby. He has a grade of 90.6 in pass coverage and a grade of 74.3 in pass rush, according to PFF.

The Case for the Detroit Lions Adding an Elite Cornerback

When Alexander has been healthy over the past two years, his numbers, when he’s healthy, show that he’s one of the best cornerbacks available right now. But, those pesky injuries do make him a risk. He nursed a shoulder injury during the 2023 season and PCL injury in 2024.

Considering the injuries, it may not seem likely the Detroit will look at signing Alexander. But, that doesn’t mean it’s totally far-fetched. Even though Alexander wasn’t willing to take a pay cut from the Packers, he might like the idea of getting back at his thwarted last relationship by joining a rival in the NFC North. Plus, considering how many injured cornerbacks the Lions had during the 2024 season, they could certainly use more assurance in this position.

If Alexander is healthy in 2025, which admittedly is a big if, he could really beef up Detroit’s defense and make it airtight. A healthy Alexander with D.J. Reed would make for an incredible cornerback couple and one that’s difficult to beat, and pairing him with Detroit’s other solid cornerbacks will be a treat, too.