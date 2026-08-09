Detroit Lions Host Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB For Tryout

The Detroit Lions are in the full swing of Training Camp, and are now only days away from opening the preseason portion of their schedule later this week on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thanks to the diligence of general manager Brad Holmes, there are several new faces on the roster this season, many of whom already have their roster spots locked up, while others are looking to earn theirs.

According to a recent report from top NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions recently hosted a former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback for tryout.

The Detroit Lions Hosted Former Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs For A Tryout

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was hosted by the Lions for a tryout over the weekend.

“Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tried out this weekend for the Detroit Lions,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Diggs, who has dealt with various injury concerns and hasn’t played a full season since the 2022 NFL campaign, played college football at the University of Alabama. After playing multiple positions during his freshman year, he committed full time to the cornerback position in his sophomore year.

Projected to be a late-first round or early-second round pick, Diggs was eventually selected by the Cowboys in the second round (51st overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft; he was then signed to a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal.

He would eventually spend five full campaigns as a member of the Cowboys, but was heavily limited in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with injuries; he tore his ACL in 2023 during drills in practice, while suffering a knee injury the following campaign in the same leg he’d suffered his previous injury.

Prior to the 2023 season, the Cowboys extended Diggs with a five year, $97.00 million contract, which included $42.30 million guaranteed.

Diggs played in eight games for the Cowboys last season while also dealing with concussion concerns; the club released him in late December by placing him on waivers, where he was claimed by Detroit’s NFC North Divisional rival Green Bay Packers.

He would play two games for the Packers, registering three total tackles, before being released in January.

Overal in his NFL career, Diggs has accumulated 242 tackles with 63 pass deflections, 20 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

The Lions Have Competition At The Cornerback Position

The Lions, who released cornerback Terrion Arnold earlier in the offseason amidst his ongoing legal issues, have several battles in Training Camp at the cornerback position that have seen Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. get the majority of starting reps.

“It’s another position where, man, Rock’s making plays,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “We’ve been with Rock, we know what he’s about, we know the way he competes. We’ve got high hopes for Rakestraw, too. And there’s been, you see flashes with him. There’s some good stuff. There’s some, just same thing, inconsistencies with him a little bit. But then I would say, those are less and less every day, which is good news.”

Meanwhile, Nick Whiteside, Khalil Dorsey and Roger McCreary are also in the mix at the position.